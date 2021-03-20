Dharmendra receives COVID-19 vaccine, shares video: ‘Not to show off but to inspire you all’

Dharmendra has appealed to fans to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus. (Photo: Dharmendra/Instagram)

Dharmendra on Friday shared that he has received the coronavirus vaccine, and posted a video of himself getting the dose to “inspire” his fans. Dharmendra, in the one-minute-long video posted on his Twitter page, is first seen telling his fans that they should mask up and maintain physical distancing. As a nurse gives him the coronavirus dose, the actor says, “I am even taking this (vaccine). It should be given to boys and girls as well.”

“Tweet karte karte…. josh aa gaya …aur main nikal gaya….vaccination lene …. it’s definitely not a show off…but to inspire you all….. Friends, please take care,” Dharmendra wrote, captioning the video.

Tweet karte karte…. josh aa gaya …aur main nikal gaya….vaccination lene …. it’s definitely not a show off…but to inspire you all….. Friends, please take care 👋 pic.twitter.com/gp4lQAZr1l — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 19, 2021

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor is the latest film celebrity to receive the coronavirus vaccine after wife Hema Malini, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jeetendra, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta and Gajaraj Rao. Every actor has so far detailed their experience of receiving the vaccine on social media to encourage fans to follow suit.

Dharmendra is quite active on social media and regularly engages with fans on topical issues, from COVID-19 to the ongoing farmers protest.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the sequel to his hit family drama Apne, which also starred his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Apart from the three senior Deols, Sunny’s newcomer son Karan will also been seen in the sequel. It will be directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the 2007 film. Apne 2, announced last year, is expected to release this Diwali.