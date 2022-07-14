Dharmendra remembers his ‘darling brother’ Dilip Kumar, shares a prized old photo of the late actor. See here

Actor Dharmendra regularly shares old photos and videos on his social media platforms, taking his fans down memory lane. His latest post features an old photo of his friend, actor Dilip Kumar. Dharmendra remembered Dilip Kumar and wrote, “My darling Brother, we miss you. Friends, this photo is my pride possession 🙏.”

Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 in a Mumbai hospital on July 7 last year, following a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

My darling Brother, we miss you. Friends, this photo is my pride possession 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pEI15jGb9x — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 13, 2022

After the actor’s demise, Dharmendra had shared a photograph of him, and had written in a social media post, “Extremely sad to loose my most affectionate brother in the industry . Jannat naseeb ho , Hamare Dalip Sahab ko 🙏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Recalling his first meeting with the legendary actor, Dharmendra once shared in an interview with NDTV, “When I went first met him, it was when I heard his sister Farida was working at Times of India. I quickly asked, ‘I want to meet Dilip sahib’. She said okay. She got me a meeting for 8:30 the next day and I could not wait for 8:30. It felt like a 8 and 1/2 lifetime when I went and sat at his Pali hill home from 8:30 in the evening till 1:30.”

Dharmendra shared that his most prized possession was a sweater that Dilip Kumar had given to him sometime in the ’60s. “Imagine our talks and with so much love he gave me a sweater to wear. It used to get nippy those days in 60s so I told him ‘I will not return it, can I take it?’ He happily gave it to me with a lot of love. While shooting one day, he told me to wear his suit and I told Saira, ‘I have got my own. I will wear my own cause his suits are a little loose and I couldn’t say no to him.’ I then reminded him, ‘Dilip sahib I took your sweater as nobody forgets if they have bought something nice’. He said, ‘Yes I got 2 from Paris. One Nasir took and the other you took,” he said.

Dharmendra co-starred with Dilip Kumar in the Bengali film Paari and its Hindi remake Anokha Milan. He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead roles, and Dharmendra along with Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles.