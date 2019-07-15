Dharmendra has a funny reaction to Hema Malini’s brooming skills

Mathura MP Hema Malini was recently seen sweeping the premises outside the Parliament with a broom as part of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. The act by the BJP MP drew criticism from several quarters, with some suggesting it was just a photo-op. Even Hema’s husband Dharmendra had something to say about her brooming skills.

Dharmendra on Sunday shared a video on his Twitter account where he is trying to make a cow and her calf comfortable with each other, stating that he is both a farmer and an actor. On this post, a Twitter user asked him whether his wife has ever picked up an actual broom in her life. To this, pat came Dharmendra’s reply, “Haan films main , mujhe bhi अनाड़ी लग रहीं थीं . मैं ने मगर बचपन में , अपनी माँ का हमेशा हाथ बटाया है । मैं झाड़ू में माहिर था । I love cleanliness” (Yes, in films. I also thought she was immature. But I have done it several times during childhood to help my mother. I was an expert in brooming. I love cleanliness.)

Haan films main , mujhe bhi अनाड़ी लग रहीं थीं . मैं ने मगर बचपन में , अपनी माँ का हमेशा हाथ बटाया है । मैं झाड़ू में माहिर था । I love cleanliness 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 14, 2019

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Dharmendra was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.