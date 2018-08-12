Dharmendra on Bobby Deol’s comeback: There are ups and downs in everybody’s life, to rise after every fall is remarkable

Dharmendra and Bobby Deol will share the screen space in Yamla Pagla Deewana. Dharmendra and Bobby Deol will share the screen space in Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Legendary actor Dharmendra recently launched the trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se in Mumbai along with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. The three of them will be seen together in the film, it is the third installment in the Yamla Pagla Deewana series.

Here, Dharmendra was asked about what it felt like seeing his son, Bobby Deol, making a dashing comeback with Race 3 along with Salman Khan.

On this, a very emotional Dharmendra thanked Salman for being supportive to his family, and then praised Bobby’s newfound perseverance and thanked his fans for showering so much love on him.

He said, “There are ups and downs in everybody’s life. I have also gone through it, everybody goes through it. However, to rise after every fall is the biggest thing, it is remarkable. And I thank the almighty for it, as he might have wanted Bobby to come back too, and it is the wishes and blessings of our audience, and Bobby also took it up and got back to work. Life is to fight, there is nothing in life without the passion to fight. I am very happy that Bobby is back. Now I see him exercising in the gym more, he is addicted to working out, he is in the gym whenever you see him. Just how I would be found in any of the bars (chuckles), sipping on my drinks. I have lived my life to the fullest like this, have had fun.”

Bobby Deol shared this photo on his Instagram. Bobby Deol shared this photo on his Instagram.

Bobby Deol, who also got emotional at this point, mentioned how his father, brother and Salman have been his inspiration.

The 49-year-old actor said, “I have always had a fan following, my family has had a fan following. It is just that they were disappointed in me as I wanted to do the right things but I wasn’t looking after myself, I wasn’t looking good, and I didn’t realise all those things. Eventually, I did realize. When I used to go out and meet people, they would take my autographs and would ask me why I am not doing films. Finally, when it dawned upon me, the reasons why I haven’t, and the things that I had done, that is when I decided that I needed to focus and look after myself. I looked at my dad, and my brother…look at my dad, he is 82 years old and he still wants to work. He is my inspiration, even after spending so many years in the industry, he still has the fire to work. I was wondering where has that fire gone in me, why am I giving up and feeling pity for myself. That’s when I woke up and started looking after myself, and I met Salman who inspired me again. I am very grateful for the people who have loved me and my family, it makes me very happy that now that I am making them happy in turn with the way I look now and the work I am doing.”

Dharmendra promoting Yamla Pagla Deewana with Dharmendra promoting Yamla Pagla Deewana with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is scheduled to release on August 31, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd