Dharmendra has a message for haters: ‘How can I change when my nature hasn’t?’

Legendary actor Dharmendra treated his fans with a lovely video message. On Tuesday morning, the actor took to Instagram and posted a special video in which he told his fans that he has gotten used to their love and shall try to stay in touch with them as and when possible. He also spoke to the haters, people who see ‘faults’ in him.

“I even know your names now. I receive so much love from different corners of the world. I am connected to you. You all are like my family. I hope you all stay happy. Even those who are not happy with me, who sees my faults, I wish even they should stay happy. They have my love and blessings,” the 85-year-old said.

He added, “I will stay connected with you all. I have gotten used to your love. You all are very dear. Life is meant to be lived with happiness. So, stay happy and strong. He (God) is the one who decides what will happen, so believe in him and keep marching on. Love you.”

In the caption of the video, the Sholay actor wrote, “Nahin chahte jo…… unhein bhi chahon ga……aisa hi hoon …..aise hi rahoonga……badle nahin badalti fitrat…… main kaise badalon (I will love even those who don’t love me. I am, was and always will be this way. When my nature has not changed, how can I?).”

On the work front, Dharmendra had announced Apne 2, last year.

Speaking about Apne 2, Dharmendra said in a statement on Monday, “Apne is one of the best films of my life. A joint effort by the whole unit, received very well by you all. Now, I’m very happy because I will get to shoot Apne 2 with my entire family – my sons Sunny, Bobby and my grandson Karan. It will be a very special film and I am looking forward to shoot.”

The sequel, which will star Dharmendra alongside Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, will also feature the actor’s grandson Karan Deol. The film will be directed by Anil Sharma, who had helmed the 2007 release.