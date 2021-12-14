Dharmendra meets ‘nation’s pride’ Sachin Tendulkar: ‘Whenever he meets me, it is like a son’

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to Instagram on Tuesday as he shared a photo with world-renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Dharmendra shared that he ran into Sachin in an airplane and mentioned that Sachin greeted him warmly.

“Desh ke gauravshaali Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaz mein mulaqat ho gai ….Sachin jab jab mila mujhe hamesha mera pyaara beta ban ke mila….. Jeete raho, Love you Sachin. (Met the nation’s pride Sachin in the airplane today… Whenever Sachin has met me, he has met like a sweet son. Bless you Sachin. Love you),” he shared in the caption.

Dharmendra, who recently turned 86, is presently working on Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

The veteran actor was recently seen as a guest on Sony TV’s dancer reality show India’s Best Dancer 2. Dharmendra shared what kept him going as he worked his way up in Bollywood during his struggling days. “You see this camera that is filming me? My madness for this camera is what kept me going. It is my passion for this camera; I am in love with it. Sometimes, it feels like the camera is also in love with me. We exchange glances. I get lost in its beauty. I love the camera, and that is the only thing that will keep me healthy and happy. The camera is what takes me to the viewers. Who cannot love it?”

Dharmendra will also be seen alongside Sunny and Bobby Deol in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2.