Dharmendra says he got ready thrice to attend Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but couldn’t. Here’s why

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday after suffering multiple organ failure. Her demise had India mourning and paying tribute to the 92-year-old singer. There were many including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Javed Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and others. But veteran actor Dharmendra says he couldn’t muster the courage to attend the funeral of India’s ‘Nightingale’.

Dharmendra, in a recent interview with The Times of India, shared that he got ready to go for Mangeshkar’s funeral thrice, but he couldn’t step out of his house as he “didn’t want to see her leaving us.” He was feeling “uneasy and uncomfortable” ever since he heard the news of her death.

The Sholay actor shared a close bond with ‘Lata Didi’ who was in contact with him even until recently. Dharmendra recalled how after he posted a grim tweet on Twitter, the late singer “immediately called up” to ask if he was OK. He said she spoke to him for half hour to cheer him up.

The late singer had worked with both, Dharmendra and his wife and actor Hema Malini. She lent her voice for many songs featuring Dharmendra including “Saathiya Nahi Jaana Ke Jee Na Lage”, “Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye”, “Gir Gaya Jhumka Girne Do”, and “Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Angan Hoga”, among others.

Dharmendra had also expressed his grief on Lata Mangeshkar’s demise on Twitter. He had shared a picture of himself with her and wrote, “The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji 🙏 pray for your soul be in peace.🙏”

The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji 🙏 pray for your soul be in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/oWOob8pa3T — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their respects to the singer.