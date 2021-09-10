Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani: Dharmendra joins Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film sets, watch video

The shooting of the star-studded film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is well underway and it looks like veteran actor Dharmendra has also joined the sets of the film. Dharmendra shared a video from the set with the caption, “Friends, with his blessings 👋 and your good wishes Romancing the camera 🎥 for Rocky are Rani ki prem kahani.”

In the video, it seems like Dharmendra is enjoying his time on the film set as he sips his tea. He was last seen in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan.

Previously, the Sholay star spoke about working with Ranveer and Alia to the Times of India and said, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai (He is such an adorable boy). Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai (he sits beside me). Likewise, Alia is also brilliant at her work.”

Apart from the Dharma Productions film, Dharmendra is also working on Apne 2 with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol. Karan Johar had announced the film with a short video on Ranveer’s birthday in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He shared in the caption, “The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is – gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll!”