Dharmendra is all hearts for his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani team: ‘Didn’t realise it’s my first film with them’

Veteran star Dharmendra on Tuesday shared a lovely photo of his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani team. In the photo, the actor is flanked by Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar, as they posed in front of Qutub Minar.

Wearing a white sweater, black denims, scarf and hat, Dharmendra looked handsome. Shabana in a white saree stood on his right, while Alia held him from the other side, looking pretty in her white-red floral saree. Ranveer in his all-white denim ensemble flashed his brightest smile to the camera, while KJo turned heads with his Gucci look.

“Dosto, pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se….pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha (Friends, got so much love, affection and respect from everyone that I didn’t realise it is my first film with this unit),” Dharmendra captioned the post.

Earlier in an interview, Dharmendra had praised young stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He told Times Of India, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai (He is such an adorable boy). Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai (he sits beside me). Likewise, Alia is also brilliant at her work.”

On Monday, Alia Bhatt announced the release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It will hit screens on February 10, 2023. The announcement was accompanied by a video, showcasing a montage of some behind-the-scenes clips. We got a glimpse into Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Alia Bhatt’s characters as Karan Johar directs them.