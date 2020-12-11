Dharmendra: I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers

Actor Dharmendra has reacted on the ongoing farmer's protest. (Photo: Dharmendra/Instagram)

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday said he is pained to see the suffering of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, who have been protesting at Delhi borders against the new farm laws.

Dharmendra tweeted, “I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast.”

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

The actor had earlier requested the government to find a solution to farmers’ problems as soon as possible. But he later deleted the tweet.

Apart from Dharmendra, celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Priety Zinta, Riteish Deshmukh, Richa Chadha, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha and others have lent support to the farmers.

