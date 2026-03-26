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After Oscars snub, Dharmendra to be honoured at International Film Festival Delhi; Hema Malini says she ‘will be there to receive it’
Hema Malini revealed that she will be receiving the award in honour of Dharmendra at International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026.
After expressing her displeasure over the Oscars snubbing late star Dharmendra as they did not pay tribute to him at the ceremony, Hema Malini recently shared that her late husband will be honoured at Delhi’s first International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026. Hema revealed that she will be receiving the award in honour of Dharmendra at the event, which began in Delhi on Wednesday.
Speaking to ANI, she said, “I would like to congratulate Rekha Gupta ji for organising the International Film Festival in Delhi. It is going to be there for 4-5 days. She has also invited many artists. Many artists will be honoured at the festival. They are also paying tribute to Dharam ji… So, I will be there to receive it.”
The first International Film Festival Delhi kicked off on Wednesday with a grand opening ceremony at Bharat Mandapam. It was hosted by Arjun Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur and saw many Bollywood actors in attendance, including Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Anupam Kher, and Lauren Gottlieb. The festival, which started on March 25, will end on March 31.
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Earlier, Hema Malini had expressed her disappointment after Dharmendra wasn’t included at the Oscars’ In Memoriam segment. She told Subhash K Jha, “It is a shame, of course. A shame for them to have overlooked an actor who means so many things to so many people in many parts of the world. Dharamji was known and recognised everywhere.”
She added, “He never got too many awards during his lifetime. Why should he care about the Oscars? Both of us were happy to be loved in our country. But awards always eluded him. Even I didn’t get any award for my best performances in Lal Patthar and Meera.”
Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 in Mumbai. He died at home following a long period of illness.