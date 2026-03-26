After Oscars snub, Dharmendra to be honoured at International Film Festival Delhi; Hema Malini says she ‘will be there to receive it’

After expressing her displeasure over the Oscars snubbing late star Dharmendra as they did not pay tribute to him at the ceremony, Hema Malini recently shared that her late husband will be honoured at Delhi’s first International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026. Hema revealed that she will be receiving the award in honour of Dharmendra at the event, which began in Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I would like to congratulate Rekha Gupta ji for organising the International Film Festival in Delhi. It is going to be there for 4-5 days. She has also invited many artists. Many artists will be honoured at the festival. They are also paying tribute to Dharam ji… So, I will be there to receive it.”