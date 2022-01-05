Dharmendra responds as Twitter user digs out beedi ad featuring him, Hema Malini: ‘Bina pooche koi bhi…’

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra often chats with his fans on Twitter. Recently, he was advised by one of his fans to sleep on time as it is important to get an adequate amount of sleep. To this, the 86-year-old replied by saying that sleep too has its tantrums and he has to bear with it.

Late on Tuesday night, Dharmendra shared a video of one of his classic songs on Twitter. Replying to the tweet, Twitter user Akshay wrote, “इतनी रात को जागना सेहत के लिए ठीक नही है सर ! (It is not right to stay awake till late in the night). The He-Man of Bollywood reacted to the advice by saying, “Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. (Sleep also has its tantrums, Akshay. Sometimes, we have to bear with them. I will sleep now).”

Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 4, 2022

A couple of days ago Dharmendra had also responded to a Twitter user who had shared photos of him and his wife Hema Malini on the beedi adverts. The Twitter user had pointed how earlier Bollywood celebrities used to promote ‘beedi’ (small cigarettes). Replying to him, the Sholay actor wrote, “Tab …. Bin pooche… koi bhi …. Kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka ….(Back then, anybody used to publish anything without taking permission. Bless these opportunists.)” The Twitter user thanked the actor for his response and said he didn’t know about it.

Tab …. Bin pooche… koi bhi …. Kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka …..Prashant ji aap bhi khush rahne 🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 3, 2022

Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It also stars Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit the screen in 2022.