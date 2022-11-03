scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Dharmendra-Hema Malini attend Esha Deol’s rooftop birthday bash, Fardeen Khan and Zayed Khan attend too. See inside pics

Esha Deol, who turned 41 on November 2, celebrated birthday with parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Her former co-stars Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan and Tusshar Kapoor attended the bash too.

Esha Deol hosted an intimate birthday bash for her family and friends. (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

It was a full house at Esha Deol‘s birthday bash, as family and close friends joined the actor to celebrate her big day. On November 2, Esha Deol turned 41 and hosted an intimate birthday bash. The actor posted a series of happy pictures from the party on Instagram and captioned, “Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. Much love & gratitude”.

Esha shared pictures with parents Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackyy Bhagnani, her former co-stars Fardeen Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan and her husband Bharat Takhtani.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

 

On October 16, the Deol family had celebrated 74th birthday of Hema Malini. Esha had posted a picture with the veteran, writing, “Happy birthday mamma 💋 May god bless you with the best of health 🧿 and lots of happiness. I am always by your side 💪🏼 love you 🤗♥️.”

Esha was last seen on this year’s OTT release Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, co-starring Ajay Devgn. The Disney+ Hotstar show marked the actor’s comeback after her 2015 release Care of Footpath 2, which was released in Kannada and Hindi.

Also Read |Inside Hema Malini’s 74th birthday celebration with husband Dharmendra: ‘Our love, special bond get strengthened each year’

Prior to that, her last Bollywood outing was the 2011 drama Tell Me O Kkhuda, directed by Hema Malini. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Esha had opened up about returning to screens and said, “I’ve been making a comeback from so long. It is a tagline that is attached to most of us women who are married.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

“The minute you’re married you’re always coming back. When you’re married with kids then you are ‘commmming backkkk’ (chuckles). That’s okay, we are happy to always be back.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 02:00:47 pm
Next Story

Pope presses Muslim dialogue in first papal visit to Bahrain

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement