Dharmendra-Hema Malini attend Esha Deol’s rooftop birthday bash, Fardeen Khan and Zayed Khan attend too. See inside pics

It was a full house at Esha Deol‘s birthday bash, as family and close friends joined the actor to celebrate her big day. On November 2, Esha Deol turned 41 and hosted an intimate birthday bash. The actor posted a series of happy pictures from the party on Instagram and captioned, “Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. Much love & gratitude”.

Esha shared pictures with parents Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackyy Bhagnani, her former co-stars Fardeen Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan and her husband Bharat Takhtani.

On October 16, the Deol family had celebrated 74th birthday of Hema Malini. Esha had posted a picture with the veteran, writing, “Happy birthday mamma 💋 May god bless you with the best of health 🧿 and lots of happiness. I am always by your side 💪🏼 love you 🤗♥️.”

Esha was last seen on this year’s OTT release Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, co-starring Ajay Devgn. The Disney+ Hotstar show marked the actor’s comeback after her 2015 release Care of Footpath 2, which was released in Kannada and Hindi.

Prior to that, her last Bollywood outing was the 2011 drama Tell Me O Kkhuda, directed by Hema Malini. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Esha had opened up about returning to screens and said, “I’ve been making a comeback from so long. It is a tagline that is attached to most of us women who are married.

“The minute you’re married you’re always coming back. When you’re married with kids then you are ‘commmming backkkk’ (chuckles). That’s okay, we are happy to always be back.”