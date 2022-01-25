Dharmendra has the humblest reply to a troll that calls him ‘mad’, fans laud his dignity

Dharmendra stayed true to the tag of being a Bollywood icon even while replying to a troll. The legendary actor who was called “mad” by a user, reacted in the humblest possible manner.

It happened when Dharmendra recently tweeted the photo of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue at the India Gate. He wrote along, “I salute you Neeta ji …. “Zindgi hai qom ki ….tu Qom par lutaye ja”.” In another tweet, he added, “Dharam, your belief, your faith in yourself has changed your life. Be yourself.” In response, when a user commented, “Aap pagal to nahi ho gye na? (Have you gone mad?)”

As another fan called Anshuman asked the troll to show some respect, Dharmendra wrote back, “Koi baat nahin Anshuman …. Pagalpan se hi zindagi mein Inqlaab aata hai (Never mind Anshuman. A revolution comes out of madness only)”.

This isn’t the first time Dharmendra has kept his cool and gave a dignified response. Earlier, a person had told the actor to sleep on time when he tweeted a clip from his song “Main Nigahen Tere Chehre Se” from Aap Ki Parchhaiyan late at night. The actor shared details about the song which was written by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan and composed by Madan Mohan. He said it was badly edited, as “being a new comer, I tried to justify.” A follower taunted him that it isn’t good for his health to stay awake this late in the night. Dharmendra tweeted him back, “Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain. Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai….. ab so jaoonga (Sleep has its own tantrums which we need to suffer at times. I’ll sleep now.)”

Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini had on Monday, shared a throwback picture of them along with their daughters Esha and Ahana to mark the National Girl Child Day. The post received a lot of adorable comments from their fans.