Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur makes a rare appearance as she accompanies son Sunny Deol, see photos

Actor Sunny Deol was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his mother Prakash Kaur recently. Kaur is veteran actor Dharmendra’s first wife who rarely makes public appearances. In the photos, Kaur is seen in a grey suit with her face covered with a mask. Her son and actor Sunny Deol looked fit as he was spotted in a casual white t-shirt and denim.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur when he fell in love with the Dream Girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini. In 1980, the two got married. Kaur had defended her husband as the actor was criticised by public. “Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womanizer when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time,” she had told India Today in an interview.

Prakash Kaur is the first wife of actor Dharmendra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Prakash Kaur is the first wife of actor Dharmendra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kaur and Dharmendra have four children together, two sons Bobby and Sunny and two daughters, Vijeeta and Ajeeta. Kaur had earlier also said that the Sholay actor might not be a ‘good husband’ but, he has been a ‘great father’ to his children. She said, “His children love him a lot. He never neglects them.”

On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He also has Apne 2 in his kitty.

Recently, he also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with his friend and actor Shatrughan Sinha. On the show, the two friends reminisced about their evergreen friendship, pulled each other’s leg, and revealed the secret behind their closeness.