Dharmendra is unrecognisable in first look as Shaikh Salim Chishti in Taj Divided by Blood. See here

Veteran actor Dharmendra is all set for his next project at the ripe age of 87. The superstar took to Twitter to reveal his first look as Shaikh Salim Chishti, a Sufi saint, in the upcoming ZEE5 series Taj – Divided by Blood.

Dharmendra on Wednesday shared a picture of himself in costume as Shaikh Salim Chishti, and wrote, “Friends, i am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes 🙏.”

Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IQpAoaS67y — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

In the pictures, Dharmendra is unrecognisable in black and brown robes, a turban, and long grey hair and beard. The actor also shared pictures of his look on Instagram. See here:

Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chishti. (Photo: Dharmendra Deo/ Instagram) Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chishti. (Photo: Dharmendra Deo/ Instagram)

His Twitter followers reacted positively to the images. The senior actor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. One fan responded to Dharmendra’ tweet by writing, “All the best. You were my late Dad’s all time fav hero. He even copied ur (your) hairstyle and dressing style”, another person wrote, “Bhaji, I had visited Sikri where a tomb of this Sufi Saint Chisti,” and shared a picture of the tomb as well.

Along with Dharmendra, Taj – Divided by Blood also stars Naseeruddin Shah as Emperor Akbar. The ensemble cast also includes Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.