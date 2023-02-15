scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Dharmendra is unrecognisable in first look as Shaikh Salim Chishti in Taj Divided by Blood. See here

Apart from Taj – Divided by Blood, Dharmendra will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Dharmendra- Shaikh Slim ChishtiDharmendra as Sufi saint Shaikh Salim Chishti in Taj- Divided by Blood. (Photo: Dharmendra Deol/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
Dharmendra is unrecognisable in first look as Shaikh Salim Chishti in Taj Divided by Blood. See here
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Veteran actor Dharmendra is all set for his next project at the ripe age of 87. The superstar took to Twitter to reveal his first look as Shaikh Salim Chishti, a Sufi saint, in the upcoming ZEE5 series Taj – Divided by Blood.

Dharmendra on Wednesday shared a picture of himself in costume as Shaikh Salim Chishti, and wrote, “Friends, i am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes 🙏.”

Also read |Dharmendra shares a photo from his heydays: ‘A photo which…’

In the pictures, Dharmendra is unrecognisable in black and brown robes, a turban, and long grey hair and beard. The actor also shared pictures of his look on Instagram. See here:

Dharmendra as Shaikh Slim Chishti Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chishti. (Photo: Dharmendra Deo/ Instagram)

His Twitter followers reacted positively to the images. The senior actor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. One fan responded to Dharmendra’ tweet by writing, “All the best. You were my late Dad’s all time fav hero. He even copied ur (your) hairstyle and dressing style”, another person wrote, “Bhaji, I had visited Sikri where a tomb of this Sufi Saint Chisti,” and shared a picture of the tomb as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Along with Dharmendra, Taj – Divided by Blood also stars Naseeruddin Shah as Emperor Akbar. The ensemble cast also includes Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 13:02 IST
Next Story

Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off New Zealand coast

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close