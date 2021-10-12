Dharmendra shows off his ‘beloved baby’, a 61 year old car that he bought as a struggler. Watch

Bollywood actor Dharmendra on Monday surprised his social media followers with a heartwarming post. In the video shared by the Sholay actor, he is seen introducing his ‘beloved baby’ — his first car, to fans. Interestingly, the green coloured Fiat looks in a good condition even after 61 years.

In the video, Dharmendra shares that he bought the car for Rs 18,000, which at that time was a huge sum. He goes on to add that he has kept the car with proper care, and also asks fans to pray that it remains with him forever. Dharmendra captioned the post, “Friends, FIAT my first car….. my beloved baby….God’s great blessing to a struggler (1960).”

More from Entertainment | KBC and reinvention of a superstar: How Amitabh Bachchan changed the game

Touched by the loving post, many celebrities like Gaurav Gera, Maniesh Paul, Kiku Sharda, Neil Nitin Mukesh replied with heart emojis on the veteran actor’s video. Fans too were amazed, as one wrote, “Sir your car looks fantastic!!!! Just like you!!!,” while another added, “Sir this car is also evergreen like you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Son Bobby Deol also reposted the video on his Instagram page and went on to share that the car was a ‘beautiful symbol’ of their journey. He also shared that there were many beautiful memories anchored to the vehicle.

The Ashram actor wrote, “Love you Papa! And yes 9144 is not a car but a beautiful symbol of the journey that has brought us so far. Many many beautiful memories are anchored in there.”

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Dharmendra called himself an “emotional fool” to have kept his first car. “I’ve been emotional enough to keep my first car, a Fiat… because of the fear that if I have nothing someday, I can convert it into a taxi!” he said.

On the work front, Dharmendra is all set to star in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer will also feature senior actors Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, also marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director of a feature film after five years. Dharmendra will also star in Apne 2, which will star him alongside Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. The Anil Sharma directorial marks sequel of 2007 release.