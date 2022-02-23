scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Dharmendra calls Sushmita Sen a ‘pure soul’, Aarya actress sends him love from a ‘dancing heart’

Sushmita Sen and Dharmendra's recent Twitter exchange is filled with pure joy and goodness. The legendary actor called Sushmita 'nek rooh' and the Aarya actor said she will cherish this forever.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 23, 2022 2:27:09 pm
Sushmita Sen- DharmendraDharmendra complimented Sushmita Sen and called here 'rooh'. (Photos: Sushmita Sen, Dharmendra/ Twitter)

The ever so gorgeous Sushmita Sen received compliments from actor Dharmendra as she shared a selfie of herself on her social media platforms on Monday. Sharing her car-selfie, Sushmita had written, “The dancing lights, purple hues & reflecting mountains!!! A beautiful journey captured with a Self..ie 😉😄.”

Legendary actor Dharmendra was one of the social media users who complimented Sushmita’s picture and wrote in his tweet, “Great 👍…,.Ambreen, it gives me great happiness to read something loving and affectionate. Jeetie raho.” Dharmendra, in a follow-up tweet, showered more love and appreciation on Sushmita. He wrote, “Sushmita , ek nek rooh …ek himmat var khatoon 👍 …lots of love 💕 to her.”

Responding to Dharmendra’s sweet gesture, Sushmita wrote, “A blessing saved & cherished forever Sir @aapkadharam 🙏🤗😇 Lots of love & huge respect from a dancing heart!!😊💃🏻 Aap jaisa dil sab ko naseeb ho!!.”

While Sushmita shares selfies, life lessons, her workout routine and words of wisdom on her social media platforms, Dharmendra often shares glimpses of his farmhouse and rare throwback photographs. The senior actor also candidly expresses his feelings via his tweets. Recently, he had posted about how he was heartbroken after hearing about the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and disco king Bappi Lahiri.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya and Aarya 2 along with Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is directed by Ram Madhvani and the first season was nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2021 under the Best Drama Series category. Dharmendra, meanwhile, has two upcoming projects. He will be seen in his home production Apne 2 and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

 

 

 

