Dharmendra calls Sushmita Sen a ‘pure soul’, Aarya actress sends him love from a ‘dancing heart’

The ever so gorgeous Sushmita Sen received compliments from actor Dharmendra as she shared a selfie of herself on her social media platforms on Monday. Sharing her car-selfie, Sushmita had written, “The dancing lights, purple hues & reflecting mountains!!! A beautiful journey captured with a Self..ie 😉😄.”

Great 👍…,.Ambreen, it gives me great happiness to read something loving and affectionate. Jeetie raho 👋. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 22, 2022

Legendary actor Dharmendra was one of the social media users who complimented Sushmita’s picture and wrote in his tweet, “Great 👍…,.Ambreen, it gives me great happiness to read something loving and affectionate. Jeetie raho.” Dharmendra, in a follow-up tweet, showered more love and appreciation on Sushmita. He wrote, “Sushmita , ek nek rooh …ek himmat var khatoon 👍 …lots of love 💕 to her.”

Sushmita , ek nek rooh …ek himmat var khatoon 👍 …lots of love 💕 to her. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 22, 2022

Responding to Dharmendra’s sweet gesture, Sushmita wrote, “A blessing saved & cherished forever Sir @aapkadharam 🙏🤗😇 Lots of love & huge respect from a dancing heart!!😊💃🏻 Aap jaisa dil sab ko naseeb ho!!.”

A blessing saved & cherished forever Sir @aapkadharam 🙏🤗😇 Lots of love & huge respect from a dancing heart!!😊💃🏻 Aap jaisa dil sab ko naseeb ho!!🙏 https://t.co/0wmOSabtsM — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 22, 2022

While Sushmita shares selfies, life lessons, her workout routine and words of wisdom on her social media platforms, Dharmendra often shares glimpses of his farmhouse and rare throwback photographs. The senior actor also candidly expresses his feelings via his tweets. Recently, he had posted about how he was heartbroken after hearing about the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and disco king Bappi Lahiri.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya and Aarya 2 along with Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is directed by Ram Madhvani and the first season was nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2021 under the Best Drama Series category. Dharmendra, meanwhile, has two upcoming projects. He will be seen in his home production Apne 2 and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.