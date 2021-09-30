Dharmendra and wife Prakash Kaur’s photo with Mumtaz goes viral, actor says ‘sad when you lose old friends’

Bollywood’s veteran actors and close friends Dharmendra and Mumtaz recently met up in the city. The photos of the visit, which also feature the veteran actor’s first wife Prakash Kaur, had gone viral. Dharmendra, who has been living in his farmhouse just outside Mumbai ever since the pandemic began, lamented how Covid-19 has distanced human beings from one another.

“Social distancing has now become the normal thing. Nobody meets anyone anymore. Sometimes it gets lonely. Given the current situation it was very sweet of Mumtaz to drop in. We met after many years,” Dharmendra was quoted as saying. He went on to add, “Humein aur milna chahiye (We should meet more).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz ❤️ (@mumtaz_diva_of_bollywood)

Mumtaz and Dharmendra have acted in multiple movies together in the past, including films like Loafer, Jheel Ke Uss Paar and Mere Humdam Mere Dost. Commenting on the same, the superstar said, “We did a hit film together in the 1960s Mere Humdam Mere Dost, where she was the second lead. Mehnat se woh top heroine bann gayi. In the 1970s, we did two very good films together, Jheel Ke Uss Paar and Loafer. Loafer’s songs were big hits. ‘Aaj mausam bada beimaan hai’ is hummed to this day.”

Mumtaz had visited Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur last week along with her sister. The photos from the visit had immediately surfaced on social media sites.

The two remembered their old friends and made a promise to check up on each other more often. “All her favourite co-stars Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand are gone. It’s sad when you lose your friends. We must meet more often before it’s too late,” Dharmendra concluded.