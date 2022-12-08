scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda to star in Sriram Raghavan war drama Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis will be based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC. It will star Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda in lead roles.

dharmendra ikkisThe shooting of Ikkis will begin in 2023.
A new movie of Dharmendra has been announced on the occasion of the veteran Bollywood actor’s 87th birthday. Dharmendra will next collaborate with Johnny Gaddaar director Sriram Raghavan on the war drama Ikkis. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under his production banner Maddock Films.

While announcing the movie, the makers released a picture of Dharmendra sitting with Agastya and Sriram. They also shared that Ikkis will be based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who was killed during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

The shooting of the film will begin in 2023.

Who was Arun Khetarpal?

Arun Khetarpal was born in Pune on October 14, 1950. He belonged to a family with a military background. His father was an instructor at the College of Military Engineering in Pune. He joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) at the age of 16. He graduated from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on June 13, 1971. During the war with Pakistan in December 1971, Arun took charge of a tank, and while he was ordered to leave the tank, he didn’t move as he saw the enemy moving forward. He suffered serious injuries and his tank was hit by the enemy leading to his death.

Besides Ikkis, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, will be making his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 06:38:21 pm
