Massive fire breaks out at Dharma Productions’ godown in Mumbai

A huge fire broke out in Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions’ godown at Cama Industrial Estate, Goregaon East in Mumbai. The first floor of the three-storey building caught fire during the wee hours of Tuesday and later it spread to all the three floors. Eight fire engines were deployed to douse the fire.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was confined to the electric wiring and electric installation. It destroyed stock of raw material, cans of chemical, wooden furniture, office record, office files and temporary shed on the terrace. However, there has been no official statement from Karan or his team yet.

A DNA report suggested that some of the material that was destroyed belonged to Dharma Productions’ upcoming projects which include Student Of The Year 2, Drive, Good News, Brahmastra and Takht.

Dharma Productions was started by late filmmaker Yash Johar in the year 1979. After his death in 2004, it was taken over by son Karan Johar.

Some of the films bankrolled by Dharma Productions include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dostana, Agneepath, Kesari, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Wake Up Sid.