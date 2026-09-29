Dharma exec recalls actress sending him to break up with her boyfriend: ‘Stars are delusional’

Former film journalist and Dharma Cornerstone Agency’s COO (Chief Operating Officer) Rajeev Masand recently spoke about transitioning from journalism to working in films, and how he believes actors lack objectivity when it comes to introspecting about themselves. During a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Rajeev shared his experiences in artist management and also recalled a time when he went beyond his job profile and broke up with an actress’s boyfriend on her behalf.

‘I had to go and break up with an actress’s boyfriend’

In 2021, Rajeev Masand was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which represents some leading artists in the country. During a recent podcast with Cyrus Broacha, Rajeev recalled that in the first year of his job, there was something he had to do that went beyond his job description. “I remember having this out-of-body experience one time. I was new to the job, first year in artist management. There was a female actor we represented; I had to go break up with her boyfriend for her,” Rajeev recalled.