Vicky Kaushal to star in Dharma and Prime Video’s new movie, to release in July 2023

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and streaming service Prime Video on Friday announced that their upcoming film, starring Vicky Kaushal, will make its debut in theatres on July 28, 2023.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the yet-to-be-titled movie also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film will be available for streaming for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories post its theatrical run, a press release stated.

The project is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. It is the second theatrical co-production between Prime Video and Dharma Productions. Their first joint project is Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha, set to be released on July 7, 2023.

Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, India, said it is the streaming service’s endeavour to provide local stories to its subscribers.

Excited to announce our co-production with @DharmaMovies, and @LeoMediaC to bring you a perfect entertainer starring the stellar @vickykaushal09 as lead, with @tripti_dimri23 & @AmmyVirk.

Coming to theatres, July 28, 2023! pic.twitter.com/F3jN5ylzUr — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 16, 2022

“We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this. Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films,” Gandhi said in a statement.

Johar called Tiwari’s directorial “special on several counts”.

“Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world. From direct-to-service premieres of Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, to giving a global reach to our theatrical ventures when they released on streaming, the worldwide success of our films is a testament to the strength of our association with Prime Video.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions,” he added.

Tiwari and Bindra’s banner Leo Media Collective is a co-producer of the upcoming film. The duo said they are excited to collaborate with two of the biggest champions of storytelling in India — Prime Video and Dharma — for the movie.

Advertisement

“The film is a wholesome entertainer. We are certain that the audiences will love watching a story that hasn’t been told before. We are also excited to partner with Prime Video once again. Together, we have delivered two of the most differentiated stories in the recent times – Maja Ma and Bandish Bandits. At the same time, we are looking forward to working with the team at Dharma Productions,” they added.