Dharavi Bank actor Suniel Shetty: ‘OTT gives you that edge to be able to play your age’

Suniel Shetty is raring to make a full-fledged acting comeback. However, this time he is aware of the kind of work he wants to do. Suniel kicks off another innings with his first web series, Dharavi Bank, in which he plays Thalaivan, a powerful, ruthless kingpin of India’s largest slum—Dharavi.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Suniel, who was loved for his mass appeal and action sequences in the 90s and 2000s, opens up about embracing his age and how he left behind the dejection that followed him after his films started to flop and he stopped getting acting offers.

Excerpts from the interview:

Compared to the 1990s and 2000s, how are things on set now?

It is the same but the expectations are more this time. Since it is OTT, there is more layering. There are more rehearsals for a better understanding of the script. It is more difficult, as the audience expects a great performance. Then there were good actors now there are great actors as talent from all across the country is coming in and delivering. So, you need to have the edge and be better prepared.

You took it for granted earlier. There were times when scenes were not ready and they’d be given to us on the set. Today we are given a bound script. It is completely professional. Your look, colour, what is expected out of you is explained to you much before you start shooting. It is exciting.

Then what happens to your much-loved mass appeal?

I chose something like Dharavi Bank because I knew it is a mass play. MX Player is a mass player with 30-40 million downloads. So, if I can reach there with this, I think it will be easier for me to come and set myself up. Fortunately, Dharavi Bank has got the response that I could have only dreamt of. It has been loved and there’s more affection pouring in. I’m happy people have liked my look.

Every Friday things change. The kind of phone calls that come in, people who try to make connections, everything changes. I’m now not taking anything for granted. I’m making sure of it. I know my age and I know what to do and how to do it. I’m going through everything with a magnifying glass. I’m doing what I’m going to enjoy doing. I am doing it with a good bunch of actors who help carry the entire burden of the show. I’m looking for great characters and I’m not necessarily looking to play hero or superhero. I’m very aware of myself and the work I want to do, unlike how it was earlier.

You made a comeback sporting your grey hair and beard. In a way, you’re showing off your age. It has been difficult for your contemporaries to do the same.

I’ve aged. Look at me, I’m grey and I’ve kept it that way. Everybody told me, ‘Kya sir aap buddhhe ho gaye (You’ve grown old).’ Haan, main buddha hoon, apne aap ko jawaan toh nahi bol sakta na? (Yes, I’ve grown old. I can’t call myself young). Lekin, fitness ke maamle mein jawaan hoon (But when it comes to fitness, I am as young as ever). So, age is just a number. OTT gives you that edge to be able to play your age and do things that are different.

Everything is different on OTT and nobody judges you. You’re judged only for your work. You’re as new as the platform and the content it has. Out of the 30 million people, even if 10% of them watch it, that is a huge window. It takes hardly a million for a film to work, so, if they see and appreciate my work then nothing like it. It is a beautiful platform. There are no Friday jitters, no competition with another film releasing on the same day. No worries about weekend acchha nahi raha toh film utaar denge, acchhi filmon ko bhi utaar dete hai. So, it is a far safer place to be. If your films are working here and if work keeps coming your way, you can then choose what you want to do.

How difficult was it to analyse your past and think about what went wrong in your career?

It was difficult initially. But then you realise that it is not what all my life is about. Why did this happen? It probably happened because I didn’t focus on my work and didn’t give the audience what they wanted. If I decide today what I want to do, then I’m smart enough to choose the right kind of work and say no to work (that I don’t want to do). Today I don’t need work to make sure that my family is fed. I need to do it to grow as an actor and an individual. I need to be in a happy space. My family should be proud about the kind of work I’m doing. My kids should talk about my work and appreciate what I do. I’m now in a beautiful space. You lose some but you gain a lot more. I had four beautiful years with my father before he passed away. I’d never get to do that by working 365 days, 24 hours of the day. Maybe this (break) happened for this (to spend time with his father) to happen. And after his passing, now this (the comeback) is happening, so it is great. I have a great family. I’m very comfortable with the way things are going on right now.