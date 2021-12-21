Dhanush smirks as Sara Ali Khan fails to name 5 directors from South India: Koffee Shots With Karan

Karan Johar is back as a host but this time, instead of hosting everyone’s favourite Koffee With Karan, he is hosting Koffee Shots With Karan, which looks like an extension to the original show. On Tuesday, Disney+ Hotstar shared a video in which Karan welcomed Atrangi Re stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan as the guests. The video begins with Dhanush giving a disclaimer about his contribution to the show because he “speak very less” and is “very shy.” However, Sara looked quite charged up for the episode.

As the video progressed, Karan Johar is seen asking Sara who would she want at her swayamvar. An excited Sara replied, “Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan.” When Karan says all the wives are watching, Sara said, “Hopefully, the husbands are also.” Later, the filmmaker questioned Dhanush what would he do if he wakes up as Rajinikanth. In response, Dhanush replied, “Stay as Rajini sir.” By the end of the video, Sara and Dhanush are seen participating in a buzzer game. Sara was quick to reply to an Instagram trend question but when she could not answer the names of five South Indian filmmakers, Dhanush smirked.

Karan took his audience behind-the-scenes of Koffee Shots With Karan episode with Sara and Dhanush, who will share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial.

Atrangi Re, which will also see Akshay Kumar playing the cameo role, has been in the news for the age gap between the female lead and her male co-stars. While Dhanush is 12 years older than the 26-year-old Sara, Akshay is 28 years older than her.

Speaking to The Quint, Sara opened up about the issue and said, “I feel that as ultimately, films are the directors medium. You have to trust. I, as an actor, trust my director with everything, including with the casting. I believe–if we’re talking about this film in particular–then Aanand ji has thought about this cast, and has cast them accordingly. And if a filmmaker had to do the reverse, he had enough conviction and if he had actors are convinced in his conviction, then that would happen as well. As long as filmmakers envision it, and actors believe in that vision, I don’t think there is anything more to it than that.”

Aanand L Rai had also opened up on the same in an interview. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.