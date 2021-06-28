Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and others wish Aanand L Rai on his 50th birthday: ‘Continue painting magic on screen and off screen’

Updated: June 28, 2021 4:08:12 pm
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai turned 50 today. On the occasion, Aanand received lovely birthday wishes from his frequent collaborators.
Atrangi Re actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush took to their social media handles to wish the filmmaker. Sharing an adorable picture of herself and Aanand, Sara wrote, “Thank you for reminding me what passion is and showing me what love is. Missing you sir.” Dhanush tagged the filmmaker as his “brother” while wishing him on his birthday. “Continue painting magic on screen and off screen. Love you,” he tweeted.
Tanu Weds Manu’s lead actors R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut shared unseen photos of Aanand L Rai from the set of their 2011 release. Along with the picture, Madhavan wrote happy birthday “to one of the kindest and happiest soul I know.”
Aanand L Rai is currently busy with his directorial ventures Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan. As a producer, Aanand has Good Luck Jerry and Haseen Dillruba in his kitty.
