Monday, June 28, 2021
Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and others wish Aanand L Rai on his 50th birthday: ‘Continue painting magic on screen and off screen’

Aanand L Rai turned 50 today. R Madhavan, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush took to social media to wish the filmmaker.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 28, 2021 4:08:12 pm
aanand l rai birthdayDhanush and Sara Ali Khan will be sharing screen space in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai turned 50 today. On the occasion, Aanand received lovely birthday wishes from his frequent collaborators.

Atrangi Re actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush took to their social media handles to wish the filmmaker. Sharing an adorable picture of herself and Aanand, Sara wrote, “Thank you for reminding me what passion is and showing me what love is. Missing you sir.” Dhanush tagged the filmmaker as his “brother” while wishing him on his birthday. “Continue painting magic on screen and off screen. Love you,” he tweeted.

Tanu Weds Manu’s lead actors R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut shared unseen photos of Aanand L Rai from the set of their 2011 release. Along with the picture, Madhavan wrote happy birthday “to one of the kindest and happiest soul I know.”

Sara Ali KHan on Aanand L Rai Sara Ali Khan shared this picture on Aanand L Rai’s 50th birthday. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut Aanand L Rai Kangana Ranaut wished Aanand L Rai on his 50th birthday. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) R Madhavan on Aanand L Rai R Madhavan shared this picture on Aanand L Rai’s birthday. (Photo: R Madhavan/Instagram)

Aanand L Rai is currently busy with his directorial ventures Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan. As a producer, Aanand has Good Luck Jerry and Haseen Dillruba in his kitty.

