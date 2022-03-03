Dhanush reviews Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund: ‘A masterpiece…’

Actor Dhanush was full of praise for Nagraj Manjule’s film Jhund, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. He called the sports drama a ‘masterpiece’, and said that he was very fortunate to have watched the film. Dhanush, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan before in the film Shamitabh, said that Amitabh had been ‘outstanding’.

He said, “I don’t know where to start. Mind-blown, simply mind-blown. Nagraj Manjule is a voice to be heard. I can say thousand technical things about this film that it’s brilliant, it’s about the emotion that triumphs over everything else. It is an experience that everyone should go through. It is a masterpiece and it is going to make a lot of heads turn. I am very happy to have watched this film, and witness this magic. All the children in this film have stolen my heart. Of course Amit ji has done outstanding work, and I am so happy for the entire team.”



Earlier, Aamir Khan had expressed his thoughts on the film as well, saying, “What a film! My god, bohot hi behatareen film thi! (It was a brilliant film!)”. Jhund marks Nagraj Manjule’s Bollywood debut, and his first collaboration with Big B.

Jhund sees Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based sports teacher, who pioneers a slum soccer movement. The film releases in theatres on March 4.