scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Must Read

Dhanush reviews Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund: ‘A masterpiece…’

Dhanush expressed his thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, and called it a masterpiece.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2022 11:09:58 am
DhanushDhanush is full of praise for Jhund (Photos: T series/ YouTube)

Actor Dhanush was full of praise for Nagraj Manjule’s film Jhund, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. He called the sports drama a ‘masterpiece’, and said that he was very fortunate to have watched the film. Dhanush, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan before in the film Shamitabh, said that Amitabh had been ‘outstanding’.

He said, “I don’t know where to start. Mind-blown, simply mind-blown. Nagraj Manjule is a voice to be heard. I can say thousand technical things about this film that it’s brilliant, it’s about the emotion that triumphs over everything else. It is an experience that everyone should go through. It is a masterpiece and it is going to make a lot of heads turn. I am very happy to have watched this film, and witness this magic. All the children in this film have stolen my heart. Of course Amit ji has done outstanding work, and I am so happy for the entire team.”

Also Read |Jhund review: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer is an overlong meander


Earlier, Aamir Khan had expressed his thoughts on the film as well, saying, “What a film! My god, bohot hi behatareen film thi! (It was a brilliant film!)”.  Jhund marks Nagraj Manjule’s Bollywood debut, and his first collaboration with Big B.

Jhund sees Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based sports teacher, who pioneers a slum soccer movement. The film releases in theatres on March 4.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Prabhas, Ankita Lokhande, Malaika Arora: 12 celeb photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement