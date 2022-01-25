Dhanush’s next is an action-packed love story with Atrangi Re filmmaker Aanand L Rai

After Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, Dhanush is all set to collaborate with Aanand L Rai for his next. A source revealed, “Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have brilliant synergy together. After two runaway successes, the powerhouse actor-director duo are collaborating for an action love story produced by Aanand L Rai’s home banner Colour Yellow.”

Dhanush has also signed another Bollywood film but details are not out yet. “Dhanush has also signed another big-bang Bollywood film with another celebrated production house,” the source continued.

The National Award winning actor was last seen in Atrangi Re, a film that saw him sharing the screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The film marked Dhanush’s first Hindi film after 7 years. Talking about Dhanush, Aanand L Rai had previously said that the South star has always been first on his wish list to play a character in his films if he fits the bill.

“It took me seven years to get him back in my Hindi film. This belongs to Dhanush. If I say more, I might sound biased. He is more than an actor to me, he is like a brother. He is one of the finest actors I have worked with,” Aanand told PTI.

Dhanush had also opened up on his intention to sign more Hindi films. “Everything has to fall in place; you have to land the right script. But when a good script came to me I was held up somewhere else, I missed some beautiful stories here in Bollywood,” Dhanush said, adding, “It is a big process. I am doing a lot of films down South. Rai came to me with Atrangi but he gave me one-year advance notice. He told me that he would need me at this time and I blocked those days. I have now made a mental note to do more and do at least one Hindi film a year. I, Rai, and Himanshu are constantly brainstorming, there are a lot of lines, a lot of stories…”

Dhanush, who has several projects in his kitty, including Russo Brothers’ directorial The Gray Man, recently announced his separation with wife Aishwarya Rajnikanth. The two were married for 18 years.