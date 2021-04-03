‘When two hilarious energetic people come together’: Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal share their wedding film

YouTuber Dhanashree Verma has shared her and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wedding video which features intimate moments from their special day. In the video, the couple seems to be poles apart. While Dhanashree is a good dancer, Yuzvendra has two left feet.

The video opens with the spinner Yuzvendra saying, “Shaadi ke baad sabki life hai risky, kithe gayi meri whiskey (Life is risky for everyone after wedding, where is my whiskey?) In one of the clips Dhanashree shares, “We met through dancing. Yuzi came up to me and said, ‘hey I want to learn dancing’.”

From their sangeet, haldi to their engagement and wedding, the video features some adorable moments of the couple from the celebrations. Yuzvendra Chahal looked confused at times as he tells Dhanashree, “I don’t know how I have to stand here.” and also, “Why am I made to stand so far?”

Sharing the video, the dancer-choreographer wrote on Youtube, “We are extremely happy to be sharing our beautiful moments with you guys :) We really hope this video makes your day and leaves a smile on your faces. Marriage is a beautiful bond of beautiful souls coming together, all we got to say is that love each other, understand and respect each other. Life is truly beautiful, love, Dhana & Yuzi.”

Yuzvendra also posted the wedding film on social media and captioned it, “Our wedding film is finally out ❤️ @dhanashree9. When two hilarious energetic people come together 🔥”

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot on December 22, 2020. Sharing photos from the wedding, Dhanashree wrote, “22.12.20 💍 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!” The two took off to Maldives for their honeymoon.