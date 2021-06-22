Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal sangeet video is adorably mushy, she writes ‘You’ve performed so well’

Dhanashree Verma shared the video from her sangeet ceremony when she performed with husband Yuzvendra Chahal. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/YouTube)

YouTube creator Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 and to mark their six-month anniversary, Dhanashree shared a never-seen-before video from their pre-wedding festivities where the couple put up a dance performance in front of their family and friends.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dhanashree wrote, “Leading the way 😉 You’ve actually performed so well @yuzi_chahal23 can definitely see your efforts 👏🏻❤️ You can’t miss out the entire video.” She uploaded the full video on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Yuzvendra and Dhanshree are performing to popular Bollywood numbers like “Chura Ke Dil Mera,” “Saato Janam Tujhko Paate” and “Tumse Milke Dil Ka.” Dhanashree appears to be an impressive dancer and Yuzvendra tries to keep up with her. Even though he forgets a few steps here and there, their chemistry in the video is enough to make you smile.

A few months ago, Dhanashree shared their wedding film where in one of the clips she revealed that she and Chahal met through dancing. “We met through dancing. Yuzi came up to me and said, ‘Hey I want to learn dancing’,” she shared in that video. A short clip from this performance was featured in that video as well.

The couple went to the Maldives for their honeymoon and Dhanashree shared a vlog from their vacation.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot on December 22, 2020. Sharing photos from the wedding, Dhanashree wrote, “22.12.20 💍 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!”