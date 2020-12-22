Dhanashree Verma ties the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal, see pictures

YouTuber Dhanashree Verma marries cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot on Tuesday. The couple took to their social media handles to make the announcement about their wedding.

Sharing photos from the wedding, Dhanashree wrote, “22.12.20 💍 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!”

Yuzvendra Chahal also posted photos from his wedding day.

As soon as the couple shared the photos, many celebrities including Kishwer Merchant, Karan Wahi, Balraj Sayal and Prince Narula congratulated them.

22.12.20 💍 We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond! pic.twitter.com/h7k3G3QrYx — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 22, 2020

Dhanashree Verma is a YouTuber, dancer and choreographer. She owns the dance company – Dhanashree Verma Company.

