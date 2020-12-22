scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Top news

Dhanashree Verma ties the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal, see pictures

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal took to their social media handles to make the announcement about their wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2020 9:22:34 pm
Dhanashree VermaYouTuber Dhanashree Verma marries cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot on Tuesday. The couple took to their social media handles to make the announcement about their wedding.

Sharing photos from the wedding, Dhanashree wrote, “22.12.20 💍 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!”

Yuzvendra Chahal also posted photos from his wedding day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

As soon as the couple shared the photos, many celebrities including Kishwer Merchant, Karan Wahi, Balraj Sayal and Prince Narula congratulated them.

Dhanashree Verma is a YouTuber, dancer and choreographer. She owns the dance company – Dhanashree Verma Company.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar wedding ceremonies
12 pictures from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s chiksa ceremony

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 22: Latest News

Advertisement