Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Dhanashree Verma flies to Australia in Urvashi Rautela style, check photos

Fans of Dhanashree Verma were reminded of Urvashi Rautela due to the caption of a new photo she uploaded on Instagram.

urvashi rautelaUrvashi Rautela is currently in Australia. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma, Urvashi Rautela/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has been in the headlines for her cryptic posts and videos which fans believe are intended for cricketer Rishab Pant. Now, Dhanashree Verma, dancer and wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, took to Instagram and posted a picture whose caption was inspired by Urvashi’s earlier caption.

Urvashi, who is in Australia, has been grabbing attention with her Instagram posts every day. A few days ago, she posted a picture of herself from a flight and wrote in a now edited caption, “Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia.” Yesterday, Dhanashree also shared a picture from a flight and wrote, “My (heart emoji) led me to Australia, literally. Got to be there for my man.” The dancer also dropped multiple red heart emoticons in the comments section of the post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

Fans took their excitement to the comment sections of the post as they seemed to enjoy Dhanashree’s subtle dig at Urvashi. One of the fans wrote, “The shade at urvashi!!! I’m here for it tho,” another fan commented, “Making fun of urvashi uhmmm.”

A few days ago, Urvashi Rautela posted a video on Instagram with the caption ‘I love you’. After continuous trolling from netizens, Urvashi issued a statement and said, “Just want to make it clear again regarding my I love you video circulating these days… that it was only from acting perspective & was a dialogue scene not directed towards anyone or from any video call.”

Also Read |Kangana Ranaut reviews Kantara: ‘I don’t think I will recover from this experience’

Rishab Pant and Urvashi Rautela sparked dating rumours in 2018 when the duo was spotted in restaurants. However, Rishab later denied dating Urvashi and made his relationship with Isha Negi official.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 04:20:46 pm
