Dhanashree Verma finds a dancing partner in cricketer Shreyas Iyer, watch video

YouTuber, dancer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has found a new dancing partner in cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Dhanashree took to social media to share a video of herself and Shreyas, and it is receiving a lot of appreciation from her fans.

In the video, Dhanashree and Shreyas are seen shaking a leg at a gym in their workout outfits. Sharing the video, Dhanashree wrote, “More skills on the board 🔥 You’ve aced it just like hitting a perfect six @shreyas41.”

Shreyas Iyer, who has led the IPL team Delhi Capitals, also shared the video which has already crossed 8.5 lakh views on Instagram. “Thinking on our feet 😛 @dhanashree9,” Shreyas captioned the video.

Dhanashree Verma recently got married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The two took the wedding vows on December 22, 2020.