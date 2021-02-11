Dhanashree Verma finds a dancing partner in cricketer Shreyas Iyer, watch video

YouTuber, dancer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has found a new dancing partner in cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Dhanashree took to social media to share a video of herself and Shreyas, and it is receiving a lot of appreciation from her fans.
In the video, Dhanashree and Shreyas are seen shaking a leg at a gym in their workout outfits. Sharing the video, Dhanashree wrote, “More skills on the board 🔥 You’ve aced it just like hitting a perfect six @shreyas41.”
View this post on Instagram
Shreyas Iyer, who has led the IPL team Delhi Capitals, also shared the video which has already crossed 8.5 lakh views on Instagram. “Thinking on our feet 😛 @dhanashree9,” Shreyas captioned the video.
Dhanashree Verma recently got married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The two took the wedding vows on December 22, 2020.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.