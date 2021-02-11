scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Dhanashree Verma finds a dancing partner in cricketer Shreyas Iyer, watch video

Dhanashree Verma took to social media to share a video of herself and Shreyas Iyer, and it is receiving a lot of appreciation from her fans.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 6:31:03 pm
dhanashree verma, shreyas iyerDhanashree Verma and Shreyas Iyer's latest video is unmissable. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

YouTuber, dancer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has found a new dancing partner in cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Dhanashree took to social media to share a video of herself and Shreyas, and it is receiving a lot of appreciation from her fans.

In the video, Dhanashree and Shreyas are seen shaking a leg at a gym in their workout outfits. Sharing the video, Dhanashree wrote, “More skills on the board 🔥 You’ve aced it just like hitting a perfect six @shreyas41.”

Shreyas Iyer, who has led the IPL team Delhi Capitals, also shared the video which has already crossed 8.5 lakh views on Instagram. “Thinking on our feet 😛 @dhanashree9,” Shreyas captioned the video.

Dhanashree Verma recently got married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The two took the wedding vows on December 22, 2020.

