Dhamaka trailer: Kartik Aaryan chases TRPs as Mumbai goes up in smoke, watch video

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka shared its first trailer on Tuesday. Starring Kartik as a news anchor, the film looks intriguing as it takes us bang in the middle of a crisis situation. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in significant roles.

In the Dhamaka trailer, Kartik plays a news anchor Arjun Pathak who has been bumped off his primetime slot but a phone call from a terrorist is set to change everything. Arjun is ready to dismiss a call about a terror attack on the sea link as a prank call when the bomb actually goes off. After that, it is a race to the finish as the caller calls the shot amid a heinous terror attack on the heart of Mumbai. Will the chase for TRPs become a chase for life in this Ram Madhvani directorial?

At the trailer launch event, Kartik shed light on his character. He said that ambition drove Arjun to make some decisions that he wishes no one should ever have to take, “A phone call changed his life and Dhamaka will bring alive this thrilling tale of Arjun.”

Earlier, Ram Madhvani had praised Kartik as an actor, “There is a hunger in him to excel as an actor. That craving worked well for the film. I believe Kartik has given a performance that will be talked about for a long time.”

Earlier slated for a theatrical release, now the film will stream on Netflix from November 19. Netflix’s official synopsis for the film read: When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience.

Kartik has a busy calendar ahead. He will be seen in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel, Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, Hansal mehta’s Captain India, and Shehzaada.