Dhamaka teaser: Kartik Aaryan is a star news anchor, promises to tell only the truth

When Kartik Aaryan announced Dhamaka with Ram Madhvani, his fans were sure that they were in for a surprise. On Tuesday, the makers shared the teaser of the Ram Madhvani directorial, which lives up to the expectations of the audience. It seems the actor leaves his loverboy image to enter the newsroom and promises to speak ‘the truth and nothing but the truth’.

In the Dhamaka teaser, we enter a tense newsroom which is in the middle of a major news coverage and its star anchor, our protagonist Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik Aaryan, has lost his nerve. He plays a news anchor, who is struggling to pull himself together but his colleague, played by Amruta Subbash, forces him to perform and do his best.

Talking about the film, Kartik said that the experience of working with Ram Madhvani allowed him to ‘explore and showcase a new facet of my personality’. “Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix,” the actor said in a statement.

Director Ram Madhvani was all praise for Kartik. The filmmmaker, who is collaborating with the actor for the first time, said he wants to work with him again. “I have been wanting to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for some years now . I’m thrilled he wanted to do Dhamaka. Every day Kartik gave his all to the 360 degree system with which I work. His full involvement, his passion, his precise calibration as an actor is something that I hugely respect. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he made my work better,” the Aarya maker said.

Apart from Kartik, Dhamaka stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles. Dhamaka will premiere exclusively on Netflix across 190 countries.