Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 92 cr, is 6th biggest hit of 2026

Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection day 3: Indra Kumar’s adventure comedy Dhamaal 4, headlined by Ajay Devgn, has surpassed the Rs 92 crore mark at the worldwide box office, and Rs 65 crore at the domestic box office. The impressive opening weekend numbers of this film only proves how adventure comedy is the new box-office flavour, given the recent success of Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle, headlined by Akshay Kumar.

On Sunday (day 3), Dhamaal 4 registered its highest single-day earnings so far, amassing Rs 28.50 crore from the 11481 shows across India, a 25%+ jump from its Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 22.50 crore from the 10,954 shows across India. That, in turn, was around a 60% increase from its opening day collection of Rs 14 crore from the 10,669 shows across the country on Friday.

Overseas, Dhamaal 4 added another Rs 4 crore to its collection, bringing up the total international earnings to Rs 14 crore. If that figure is added to its gross domestic box office collection of Rs 78 crore, the adventure comedy has now amassed Rs 92 crore at the worldwide box office. Given it passes the crucial Monday test, the film could easily surpass the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone today.

How does Dhamaal 4 at the box office rankings this year?

With its net opening weekend collection of Rs 65 crore in India, Dhamaal 4 has already surpassed the lifetime box office earnings of Alia Bhatt-starrer spy thriller Alpha (Rs 53 crore), Imtiaz Ali’s period romance Main Vaapas Aaunga (Rs 61.26 crore), Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Rs 50.46 crore), Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 48.20 crore), Shahid Kapoor-starrer action thriller O’ Romeo (Rs 59.90 crore), and Rani Mukerji-starrer cop thriller Mardaani 3 (Rs 53.06 crore) among others.

Dhamaal 4 is already the sixth highest grossing Hindi film of the year, after only Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1108.90 crore), Sunny Deol’s Border 2 (Rs 341.70 crore), Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla (Rs 168.27 crore) and Welcome to the Jungle (Rs 126.66 crore), and Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2 (Rs 91.30 crore). Thus, it’s the third highest grossing comedy of 2026, after Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle, both headlined by Akshay.

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 surpasses the opening weekends of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle. Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 surpasses the opening weekends of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle.

Out of the above mentioned films, Dhamaal 4’s opening weekend scored higher than that of Bhooth Bangla (Rs 54.50 crore), Welcome to the Jungle (Rs 63.47 crore), and Cocktail 2 (Rs 46.76 crore), thus emerging as the third highest opening weekend of this year, following Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Border 2, both sequels just like the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise.

Dhamaal 4 also benefitted from lack of competition from new Hindi releases. This week, yet again, there’s no new Hindi release, which could work in its favour. However, it’ll face fresh competition from a long-awaited Hollywood tentpole — Christopher Nolan’s action adventure fantasy epic The Odyssey, which is slated to release in Indian cinemas this Thursday on July 16, following a mega premiere this past weekend.

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Dhamaal 4 boasts of an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and others. Dhamaal 4 boasts of an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and others.

Highest opening weekend of the Dhamaal franchise

Dhamaal 4’s opening weekend at the domestic box office has also emerged as the highest of Indra Kumar’s comedy franchise so far. Its predecessor, Total Dhamaal (2017), collected Rs 62.40 crore, despite also starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The second instalment, Double Dhamaal (2011), earned only Rs 22.78 crore, despite also starring Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut.

However, the first two instalments were not headlined by Devgn. The first Dhamaal (2007) earned only Rs 8 crore across its opening weekend, and went on to collect Rs 50.73 crore at the worldwide box office. Thus, Total Dhamaal has already surpassed, in its opening weekend, the lifetime global earnings of the first Dhamaal. Its next target is to surpass Rs 70.54 crore, the total lifetime worldwide box office collection of Double Dhamaal.

Dhamaal 4 in Ajay Devgn’s slew of sequels

Ajay Devgn seems to be riding solely on a spate of sequels to his past hits. Dhamaal 4 has outperformed the respective opening weekend domestic box office collections of De De Pyaar De 2 (Rs 47.75 crore) and Son of Sardaar 2 (Rs 24.75 crore), both of which released over the past year. However, Raid 2 (Rs 71.25 crore) from last year seems to be his best performing sequel in recent memory. He has two more highly-anticipated sequels in the pipeline — Drishyam 3, slated to release in cinemas on October 2, and Rohit Shetty’s comedy Golmaal 5, in which he reunites with Akshay Kumar, who plays the chief antagonist.

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Dhamaal 4, co-produced by Devgn Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, is arguably India’s first pirate comedy. Ravi Kishan joins the ensemble cast as the chief antagonist, a pirate. While Devgn, Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Mishra reprise their roles, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Anjali Anand are also a part of this instalment’s cast.