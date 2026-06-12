Dhamaal 4 trailer: Ajay Devgn and gang return for a treasure hunt filled with chaos

The makers of Dhamaal 4 have finally dropped the trailer for the much-awaited comedy entertainer, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others. The over three-minute trailer introduces audiences not only to the film’s quirky characters but also to a wild assortment of animals, including dolphins, tigers, snakes, crocodiles and even an octopus. Throw in a haunted mansion full of ghosts, and the chaos reaches a whole new level.

Packed with callbacks to previous films in the Dhamaal franchise, the trailer revisits the iconic “red button” gag and introduces a new twist involving a treasure hunt, where Ravi Kishan’s pirate-like character is desperately searching for a “khazaane ka naksha.” From a “W” turning into an “M” to the gang once again chasing hidden riches, the film seems determined to tap into the nostalgia that made the franchise a fan favourite.