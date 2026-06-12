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Dhamaal 4 trailer: Ajay Devgn and gang return for a treasure hunt filled with chaos
Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others, is all set to hit theaters on July 10.
The makers of Dhamaal 4 have finally dropped the trailer for the much-awaited comedy entertainer, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others. The over three-minute trailer introduces audiences not only to the film’s quirky characters but also to a wild assortment of animals, including dolphins, tigers, snakes, crocodiles and even an octopus. Throw in a haunted mansion full of ghosts, and the chaos reaches a whole new level.
Packed with callbacks to previous films in the Dhamaal franchise, the trailer revisits the iconic “red button” gag and introduces a new twist involving a treasure hunt, where Ravi Kishan’s pirate-like character is desperately searching for a “khazaane ka naksha.” From a “W” turning into an “M” to the gang once again chasing hidden riches, the film seems determined to tap into the nostalgia that made the franchise a fan favourite.
Dhamaal 4 also introduces fresh on-screen pairings, with Ajay Devgn opposite Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi paired with Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Riteish Deshmukh sharing screen space with Anjali Anand. Meanwhile, Jaaved Jaaferi appears to return in his signature style, channeling the lovable and eccentric Manav Shrivastav.
The trailer kicks off with a nostalgic throwback: “Apne theek saamne dekhiye, wheel ke saamne ek red button hai? Nahi dabana tha!” What follows is pure mayhem, beginning with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra receiving an electric shock in an over-the-top sequence that instantly sets the tone for the madness ahead.
Adding a regional flavour, the film features a Bhojpuri-inspired track, “Phulari Bina Chutney Kaise Bani,” with Riteish Deshmukh and Anjali Anand playing a couple complete with a distinct accent.
Watch trailer below:
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In another unexpected twist, the makers blend comedy with horror as Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra find themselves trapped in a house teeming with ghosts.
The trailer also offers a glimpse of singer-actor Guru Randhawa and teases an intense face-off between Ravi Kishan and Ajay Devgn. Fans will also spot several references to Ajay’s previous films, including nods to Himmatwala, Vijaypath and even his debut film Phool Aur Kaante, all recreated with a humorous twist. One sequence even sees Ajay confronting a wild tiger, parodying his action-hero image.
The trailer quickly grabbed fans’ attention online. One user wrote, “Ajay is not simply acting, he is just living in that character.” Another commented, “It’s far better than Welcome to the Jungle.” Other reactions included, “Finally comedy is back,” “First Bollywood movie in a while where the trailer is genuinely funny!” and “Wonderful trailer.”
Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular Dhamaal franchise that began with the 2007 hit Dhamaal, which starred Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Aashish Chaudhary. The film, directed by franchise veteran Indra Kumar, is set to release on July 10, nearly seven years after Total Dhamaal. All three previous films were commercial successes at the box office. Dhamaal 4 is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar, among others.
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