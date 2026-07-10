Dhamaal 4 post-credit scene confirms Dhamaal 5 with Farhad Samji, sparks mixed reactions

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 hit cinemas today, drawing mixed reactions from critics and audiences. But fans of the popular comedy franchise already have another reason to celebrate: the film’s post-credit scene officially announces Dhamaal 5, with Farhad Samji set to take over as director.

Soon after the film released on the big screen, moviegoers flooded social media to share their excitement about Dhamaal 5. Taking to his X handle, a user wrote, “BREAKING – #Dhamaal5 end credit scene in #Dhamaal4. Farhad Samji to direct this time.. more details expected soon.” Another person commented, “#AjayDevgn ‘s #Dhamaal4 ends with major tease confirming #Dhamaal5 is coming.”