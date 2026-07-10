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Dhamaal 4 post-credit scene confirms Dhamaal 5 with Farhad Samji, sparks mixed reactions
Ajay Devgn-starrer Dhamaal 4's post credit scene announced the franchise's next instalment, Dhamaal 5, with Farhad Samji at the helm.
Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 hit cinemas today, drawing mixed reactions from critics and audiences. But fans of the popular comedy franchise already have another reason to celebrate: the film’s post-credit scene officially announces Dhamaal 5, with Farhad Samji set to take over as director.
Soon after the film released on the big screen, moviegoers flooded social media to share their excitement about Dhamaal 5. Taking to his X handle, a user wrote, “BREAKING – #Dhamaal5 end credit scene in #Dhamaal4. Farhad Samji to direct this time.. more details expected soon.” Another person commented, “#AjayDevgn ‘s #Dhamaal4 ends with major tease confirming #Dhamaal5 is coming.”
BREAKING – #Dhamaal5 end credit scene in #Dhamaal4. Farhad Samji to direct this time.. more details expected soon.
— Raahill ✌🏻☮️ (@JnijRaahill) July 10, 2026
#AjayDevgn ‘s #Dhamaal4 ends with major tease confirming #Dhamaal5 is coming ✅
— Naga ChandraKanth (@Nagachandrakant) July 9, 2026
Several netizens also mentioned that there was no need to make another instalment in the franchise. “Who asked for #Dhamaal5?” a person asked. Another X user wrote, “yeh toh chali nahiii..doosri kyu laarahe ho bhai?” “Agar Dhamaal5 banana tha to iska promotion achhe se karte,” a tweet read.
Also Read – Dhamaal 4 movie review: Unfunny jokes, CGI avalanche sink Ajay Devgn’s creaky comedy
Who asked for #Dhamaal5?
— MSD & Akki Fan-W3🥳 (@MSDhonifan_7781) July 9, 2026
Agar Dhamaal5 banana tha to iska promotion achhe se karte
— RAJAT 🎬 (@RajatkumarAD) July 9, 2026
Meanwhile, Dhamaal 4 also received a less-than-enthusiastic response from critics. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Dhamaal 4 read, “But Indra Kumar’s inability to move forward from his creaky story-telling style, so stuck in the previous millennium, sinks this fourth iteration even before it’s had time to float. This time around, we get a combined knockoff of The Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones, as well as the director’s unending fascination with hidden ‘khazana’, to push its cast, led by Ajay Devgn and the doughty Dhamaal regulars (Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jafferi, and Sanjay Mishra have been at it from the first film), into a too-long-ab-bas-khatam-karo-yaar treasure hunt.”
Besides Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar directorial Dhamaal 4 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Anjali Anand.
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