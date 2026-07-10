Dhamaal 4 X review: Ajay Devgn’s comedy is a ‘laugh riot’ if ‘you don’t look for logic’

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi are back together for Dhamaal 4, and the first reactions are already pouring in on X (formerly Twitter). Directed by Indra Kumar, the fourth instalment of the popular comedy franchise released in theatres on Friday, July 10. While many viewers have welcomed the return of the original gang and called it a fun-filled family entertainer, others feel the humour misses the mark.

Dhamaal 4 takes the franchise in a bigger, more adventurous direction. This time, the gang embarks on a hunt for the mysterious “Treasure of Life,” leading them through stormy seas, exotic islands and hidden caves. Blending slapstick comedy with action, adventure and heist elements, the film aims to recreate the chaotic fun that made the earlier Dhamaal films so popular.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, the film also stars Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

Fans call Dhamaal 4 a ‘laugh riot’

A section of viewers has praised the film for bringing back the classic Dhamaal vibe.

One X user wrote, “#Dhamaal4 Morning Storm (4.5/5). The audience is going crazy to watch Dhamaal 4. Theatres are packed with laughter and the response is outstanding. This is easily the best comedy film of the year. A complete entertainer from start to finish. Don’t miss this laughter riot.”

Another viewer shared an interval reaction, writing, “This is actually a fun watch so far. Plenty of laughs and it keeps you entertained. Already better than Welcome to the Jungle.”

Praising the performances, another wrote, “#Dhamaal4 It’s been 40 mins and no dull moment so far. Sanjay Mishra and Arshad Warsi shine. Their comic timing is awesome. Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh look good, but the show-stealer so far is Jaaved Jaaferi. What an actor.”

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Another review called it “a complete entertainer packed with hilarious comedy, fun performances and nonstop laughs from start to finish,” adding that it successfully brings back the classic Dhamaal feel.

#Dhamaal4 Interval ✅ Movie Is Laugh Riot Woth No Dull Moments . Positives – Timing Of Arshad Warsi And Sanjay Mishra. Javed Jaffrey Dialogue Delivery Is At Par With Everyone Else . Ajay Devgan Shines with his coming expressions . Indra Kumar writing is good . BGM on… — 𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗠𝗔 𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗗 (@Cine_Uncensored) July 10, 2026

One viewer rated the film 3.5 out of 5 stars, describing it as “Four Times The Goofy Fun.” The user appreciated its adventure-comedy approach and the franchise’s trademark humour despite a few weak jokes.

Another user posted, “DHAMAAL 4 HAS BEEN WATCHED! Thoroughly enjoyed it. Loved its crazy action-comedy-adventure vibe. Treasure hunt, emotional drama, twists and turns—all rolled into one rollercoaster fun ride. Where have we seen a treasure hunt across a stormy ocean, beautiful islands and deep caves? When we watch Hollywood films like these, we love them, don’t we?”

Another review rated it 3.5/5, calling the film an “adventurous laugh-riot.” The user praised Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Mishra, saying the film successfully combines comedy, action, pirate adventures, treasure hunting and family entertainment.

#Dhamaal4 Interval Review : It’s a decent affair till now, some jokes are landing perfectly, some are sounding cringe, and by cringe I mean way too cringe. Actors have done a decent performance,

Music is Trash, BGM is decent, Storyline is very good and USP of dhamaal 4, The… — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) July 10, 2026

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Others say the comedy in Dhamaal 4 falls flat

Not everyone, however, was impressed by the film.

One disappointed viewer wrote, “Half way through #Dhamaal4 and the only question I have is WHYYYYYYYY????”

Another criticised the visual effects and humour, writing, “Till interval it’s a too boring film. No jokes work. Cringe word is too small for this film.”

A viewer felt the film struggled to maintain momentum, posting, “#Dhamaal4 Interval: You already knew what you were signing up for. Even with zero expectations, it still doesn’t work. There are moments, but they feel stretched. Though it’s good to see Ajay Devgn back in that comic form.”

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Another user wrote: “#Dhamaal4 1st half done… Comedy is hit and miss. At some places it lands well, at others it feels forced. The number of times Gopal Snacks is advertised is way too irritating.”

Calling the first half underwhelming, another review read, “Snoozefest all the way. Not everyone can be Akshay Kumar, who can make even the most stupid jokes worth laughing at. Sanjay Mishra is a relief and there are a few jokes that make you smile. Kids in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities may enjoy the film, but there’s not much here for adults.”

#Dhamaal4 Interval Snoozefest all the way. Let’s admit, not everyone can be #AkshayKumar who can make even most stupid jokes worth laughing on. There are actually several moments which could have worked but due to average execution and performance issues, it turns out to be… — Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) July 10, 2026

One of the harsher reviews stated, “Jo main lead hai, wo side actor hai. Jo side actor hai, wo main lead hai. Physical comedy ka try kiya hai, bure tareeke se fail ho gaye hai. hassi nahi aayegi. Ajay Devgn deserves better, and so do his fans.”

#Dhamaal4 INTERVAL: Below average so far, there are certain good moments, but on the whole, it is turning out as a disappointing affair. Hopes on second half. 🤞#RiteishDeshmukh and #JaavedJaaferi are in the top form, boasting the comedy when they arrive. #AjayDevgn,… pic.twitter.com/wNL9Ippenp — Het Tanna (@HetTannaHere) July 10, 2026

Can Dhamaal 4 recreate the franchise’s magic?

The Dhamaal franchise has enjoyed a loyal fan following ever since the 2007 original became a cult comedy. While Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019) were commercial successes, many fans still regard the first film as the benchmark for the series.

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Judging by the initial reactions on X, Dhamaal 4 appears to have divided audiences. Whether the film manages to recreate the franchise’s magic at the box office will likely become clearer over the weekend as family audiences weigh in with their verdict.