Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 115 cr worldwide

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: Dhamaal 4 is living up to its title, creating quite a dhamaal at the box office. The comedy entertainer collected Rs 9.50 crore on its first Tuesday, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 115 crore. Of this, the film has earned Rs 99.44 crore gross in India, inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark. Interestingly, the film performed better on Tuesday than on its first Monday, registering an 8% jump in collections. While it earned Rs 8.75 crore on Monday, it followed it up with Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday, indicating strong word-of-mouth despite the weekday slowdown.

The film recorded an overall 20% occupancy across 11,077 shows in India. It had more than 1,050 shows in Delhi-NCR and 839 shows in Mumbai, reflecting its wide release.