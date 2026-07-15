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Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 115 cr worldwide
Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: Reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 150–200 crore, Dhamaal 4 is the most expensive film in the franchise so far, owing to its larger scale and star-studded ensemble cast.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: Dhamaal 4 is living up to its title, creating quite a dhamaal at the box office. The comedy entertainer collected Rs 9.50 crore on its first Tuesday, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 115 crore. Of this, the film has earned Rs 99.44 crore gross in India, inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark. Interestingly, the film performed better on Tuesday than on its first Monday, registering an 8% jump in collections. While it earned Rs 8.75 crore on Monday, it followed it up with Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday, indicating strong word-of-mouth despite the weekday slowdown.
The film recorded an overall 20% occupancy across 11,077 shows in India. It had more than 1,050 shows in Delhi-NCR and 839 shows in Mumbai, reflecting its wide release.
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Esha Gupta. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, audiences appear to have embraced the comedy.
Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore on its first day across 10,669 shows. It witnessed a sharp jump over the weekend, collecting Rs 22.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 28.50 crore on Day 3. By the end of its opening weekend, the film had earned Rs 65 crore net in India, before adding nearly Rs 20 crore over Monday and Tuesday combined.
Reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 150–200 crore, Dhamaal 4 is the most expensive film in the franchise so far, owing to its larger scale and star-studded ensemble cast.
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The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007 with the original film starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Made on a budget of around Rs 17 crore, it emerged as a blockbuster, earning over Rs 50 crore at the box office.
The second instalment, Double Dhamaal (2011), added Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat to the cast. Produced on a budget of around Rs 32 crore, it went on to collect approximately Rs 72 crore worldwide.
Eight years later came Total Dhamaal (2019), which replaced Sanjay Dutt with Ajay Devgn and introduced stars such as Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Boman Irani. Made on a budget of about Rs 100 crore, the film emerged as the franchise’s biggest hit, grossing over Rs 225 crore worldwide.
Now, all eyes are on whether Dhamaal 4 can surpass its predecessors and emerge as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. With strong weekday holds and the Rs 100-crore India gross mark already within reach, the comedy appears to have begun its box office journey on a promising note.
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