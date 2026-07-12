Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 50 cr mark worldwide 

Dhamaal 4, the fourth film of the Dhamaal franchise, finally hit theatres on July 10. After collecting Rs 14 crore on the opening day, Dhamaal 4 witnessed a 60.7% growth on Saturday. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on Day 2, the film earned Rs 22.50 crore, taking the domestic net total to Rs 36.50 crore and worldwide collection to Rs 53.8 crore.

On Saturday, Dhamaal 4 had an overall theatre occupancy of 37.29% across 10,954 shows, with morning shows at 12.77%, afternoon shows at 33.92%, evening shows at 43.77%, and night shows at 58.69%. The Delhi NCR region saw occupancy of 37.5% across 974 shows, and Mumbai registered 41% theatre occupancy across 843 shows.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently reflected on Dhamaal 4’s box office journey. He wrote on X, “#Dhamaal4 is on the winning track, with business witnessing a superb 50.39% growth on Saturday… The response has been phenomenal across the board – from multiplexes to single screens, and from urban centres to Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Sunday – expected to be even bigger, a massive total on the cards… Yes, #Dhamaal4 is creating dhamaal at the ticket counters 🔥🔥🔥. The best part is that films like #Dhurandhar2, #Border2, #BhoothBangla, #WTTJ and now #Dhamaal4 are doing excellent business *beyond the metros*… A super-solid performance in the mass belts is a must, as they remain the heartbeat of the theatrical business. ⭐#Dhamaal4 Fri 15.50 cr, Sat 23.31 cr. Total: ₹ 38.81 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”