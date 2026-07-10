Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1 early report: Ajay Devgn film earns over Rs 10 crore
Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1 early report: While Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 performed well at the box office on day 1, it earned less than the previous instalment in the Dhamaal franchise, Total Dhamaal.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1 early report: Ajay Devgn’s comedy drama Dhamaal 4 has witnessed a strong opening despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 10.64 crore on Friday. While Dhamaal 4 performed well at the box office on day 1, it earned less than the previous instalment in the Dhamaal franchise, Total Dhamaal.
Dhamaal 4 has performed better than the first two films in the Dhamaal franchise. The original cult classic, Dhamaal, minted Rs 2.38 crore on its opening day and grossed a total of Rs 50.73 crore worldwide. On the other hand, Double Dhamaal earned Rs 7.6 crore on its first day and went on to register a lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 70.54 crore. Meanwhile, the previous instalment in the series, Total Dhamaal, collected Rs 16.5 crore on its opening day and went on to gross Rs 228.7 crore worldwide.
On Friday, the family entertainer recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 18.47%, with morning shows at 8.38%, afternoon shows at 19.15% and evening shows at 24.85%. Occupancy figures for night shows are yet to be updated on Sacnilk.
Also Read – Dhamaal 4 movie review: Unfunny jokes, CGI avalanche sink Ajay Devgn’s creaky comedy
The film is facing competition from other theatrical releases, including Alia Bhatt’s Alpha and Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle.
Meanwhile, the makers officially announced Dhamaal 5 in the post-credits scene of Dhamaal 4, revealing that the fifth instalment is already in the works, with Farhad Samji taking over as director. While some fans were excited by the announcement, others expressed disappointment and questioned the need for another film in the franchise.
The mixed reactions to the sequel announcement come amid a lukewarm critical response to Dhamaal 4. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Dhamaal 4 read, “The guys do what they have done in the Dhamaal films: Devgn is busy with the hero bits, leaping off ships and cliffs on rescue missions; Warsi and Jaaferi reprise their loving brother act, which they could do in their sleep; Sanjay Mishra adds a ‘Bro’ to each of his lines for coolth: you get the drift. We don’t go looking for political correctness in self-confessed cringe comedies. But is it too much to expect a little bit of perkiness? And not such an avalanche of in-your-face CGI? Tigers, crocodiles, cliffs, clouds come crowding in. A couple of annoying kids do a good job of annoying us. And the climax comes with saccharine flowing, and laughs drying.”
Apart from Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar directorial Dhamaal 4 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Anjali Anand. The film is the fourt instalment in the Dhamaal franchise, after Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011), and Total Dhamaal (2019).
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05