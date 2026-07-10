Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1 early report: Ajay Devgn film earns over Rs 10 crore

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1 early report: Ajay Devgn’s comedy drama Dhamaal 4 has witnessed a strong opening despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 10.64 crore on Friday. While Dhamaal 4 performed well at the box office on day 1, it earned less than the previous instalment in the Dhamaal franchise, Total Dhamaal.

Dhamaal 4 has performed better than the first two films in the Dhamaal franchise. The original cult classic, Dhamaal, minted Rs 2.38 crore on its opening day and grossed a total of Rs 50.73 crore worldwide. On the other hand, Double Dhamaal earned Rs 7.6 crore on its first day and went on to register a lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 70.54 crore. Meanwhile, the previous instalment in the series, Total Dhamaal, collected Rs 16.5 crore on its opening day and went on to gross Rs 228.7 crore worldwide.