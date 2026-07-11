Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s comedy earns Rs 21.5 cr worldwide, can’t surpass Akshay film

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, hit theatres on Friday, bringing back the franchise’s familiar ensemble, including Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi, for another comedy adventure. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 13.75 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day. Its gross stood at Rs 16.5 crore, while it earned around Rs 5 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide opening-day gross collection to Rs 21.5 crore.

The film was screened across 10,669 shows on its first day and registered an overall occupancy of 24.54%. Occupancy began at 8.38% during the morning shows before rising to 19.15% in the afternoon, 24.85% in the evening and peaking at 42% during the night shows. Delhi-NCR recorded the highest number of shows at 969, with an overall occupancy of 22.8%, while Mumbai followed with 820 shows and a slightly better occupancy of 24%.