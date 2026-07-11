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Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s comedy earns Rs 21.5 cr worldwide, can’t surpass Akshay film
Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: The film has opened stronger than Ajay Devgn's last two releases, De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, hit theatres on Friday, bringing back the franchise’s familiar ensemble, including Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi, for another comedy adventure. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 13.75 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day. Its gross stood at Rs 16.5 crore, while it earned around Rs 5 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide opening-day gross collection to Rs 21.5 crore.
The film was screened across 10,669 shows on its first day and registered an overall occupancy of 24.54%. Occupancy began at 8.38% during the morning shows before rising to 19.15% in the afternoon, 24.85% in the evening and peaking at 42% during the night shows. Delhi-NCR recorded the highest number of shows at 969, with an overall occupancy of 22.8%, while Mumbai followed with 820 shows and a slightly better occupancy of 24%.
Compared with Ajay Devgn’s recent releases, Dhamaal 4 presents a rather middling picture. The actor was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2, which opened to Rs 8.75 crore, while Son of Sardaar 2 debuted with Rs 7.25 crore. Dhamaal 4 has comfortably outperformed both films on its opening day. However, it fell short of Raid 2, which also starred Riteish Deshmukh and opened with Rs 19.25 crore net.
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The film has also failed to surpass its predecessor, Total Dhamaal, which had collected Rs 16.5 crore on its opening day. It also trails Welcome To The Jungle, led by Akshay Kumar, which released two weeks ago and opened to Rs 19 crore, including paid previews. However, Dhamaal 4 has done better than Double Dhamaal, which released in 2011 and had opened with Rs 7.6 crore.
The film is also contending with competition from last week’s release Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. While Alpha has also reported modest box office numbers, it continues to occupy screens, adding to the competition at the ticket window. It now remains to be seen whether Dhamaal 4 can witness strong growth over the weekend and build some serious momentum.
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