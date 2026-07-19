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Dhamaal 4 box office collection: Ajay Devgn’s film set to cross the Rs 125 cr milestone
Dhamaal 4 witnessed a massive jump on its second Saturday, collecting Rs 11.71 crore and inching closer to the Rs 125 crore milestone at the Indian box office.
Ajay Devgn-starrer Dhamaal 4 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The comedy entertainer recorded a remarkable jump in collections on its second Saturday, with mass circuits driving the film’s impressive weekend performance.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 11.71 crore on Day 9 (Second Saturday), registering a significant jump from its Rs 6.19 crore earnings on Friday. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 116.99 crore.
Sharing the latest figures on X, Taran noted that the film has witnessed exceptional momentum in mass circuits and is expected to continue its “unstoppable march” on Sunday. Based on current trends, he predicted that Dhamaal 4 is on track to comfortably cross the Rs 125 crore milestone by the end of its second weekend.
Trade tracker Sacnilk shared that Dhamaal 4 recorded an impressive 29.75% occupancy on Day 9. The film opened with 11.23% occupancy in the morning shows before witnessing a sharp rise to 26.77% in the afternoon. Collections gained further momentum in the evening with 35.38% occupancy, while the night shows peaked at an excellent 45.62%.
Dhamaal 4 also continued its steady performance in international markets. On Day 9, the film earned an estimated Rs 1.50 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 20.25 crore. With domestic and international earnings combined, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 153.48 crore.
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 boasts a star-studded ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Upendra Limaye, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Esha Gupta. The comedy entertainer marks the latest instalment in the popular Dhamaal franchise, bringing together a mix of returning favourites and fresh faces.
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