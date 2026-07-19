Dhamaal 4 box office collection: Ajay Devgn’s film set to cross the Rs 125 cr milestone

Ajay Devgn-starrer Dhamaal 4 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The comedy entertainer recorded a remarkable jump in collections on its second Saturday, with mass circuits driving the film’s impressive weekend performance.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 11.71 crore on Day 9 (Second Saturday), registering a significant jump from its Rs 6.19 crore earnings on Friday. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 116.99 crore.

Sharing the latest figures on X, Taran noted that the film has witnessed exceptional momentum in mass circuits and is expected to continue its “unstoppable march” on Sunday. Based on current trends, he predicted that Dhamaal 4 is on track to comfortably cross the Rs 125 crore milestone by the end of its second weekend.