Dhamaal 4 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film earns over Rs 194 crore worldwide

Ajay Devgn’s comedy drama Dhamaal 4, which hit screens on July 10, has entered its third week in theatres. The film saw its collections dip during the weekdays before registering a jump over the weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 4.50 crore across 5,195 shows on its third Saturday, taking the domestic net total to Rs 143.47 crore and gross collection to Rs 170.7 crore. Worldwide, the film has earned Rs 194.11 crore.

On Day 16, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.35%. Morning shows registered just 7.15% occupancy, which climbed to 27.69% in the afternoon, 30.46% in the evening, and peaked at 36.69% during the night shows.