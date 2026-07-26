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Dhamaal 4 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film earns over Rs 194 crore worldwide
Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 4.50 crore across 5,195 shows on its third Saturday, taking the domestic net total to Rs 143.47 crore and gross collection to Rs 170.7 crore. Worldwide, the film has earned Rs 194.11 crore.
Ajay Devgn’s comedy drama Dhamaal 4, which hit screens on July 10, has entered its third week in theatres. The film saw its collections dip during the weekdays before registering a jump over the weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 4.50 crore across 5,195 shows on its third Saturday, taking the domestic net total to Rs 143.47 crore and gross collection to Rs 170.7 crore. Worldwide, the film has earned Rs 194.11 crore.
On Day 16, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.35%. Morning shows registered just 7.15% occupancy, which climbed to 27.69% in the afternoon, 30.46% in the evening, and peaked at 36.69% during the night shows.
Dhamaal 4 is facing stiff competition at the box office from Christopher Nolan’s Hollywood epic The Odyssey. Going by the current box office trend, the film may find it challenging to cross the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.
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Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently reflected on the film’s 2nd week in theatres. He wrote on X, “#Dhamaal4 closes Week 2 on a healthy note… While #TheOdyssey emerged as a powerful competitor, #Dhamaal4 held its ground, with the mass circuits continuing to drive its business.”
The film’s commercial performance, however, stands in contrast to its critical reception. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Dhamaal 4 read, “But Indra Kumar’s inability to move forward from his creaky story-telling style, so stuck in the previous millennium, sinks this fourth iteration even before it’s had time to float. This time around, we get a combined knockoff of The Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones, as well as the director’s unending fascination with hidden ‘khazana’, to push its cast, led by Ajay Devgn and the doughty Dhamaal regulars (Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jafferi, and Sanjay Mishra have been at it from the first film), into a too-long-ab-bas-khatam-karo-yaar treasure hunt.”
Apart from Ajay Devgn, Dhamaal 4 also features Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Anjali Anand. Helmed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth installment in the Dhamaal franchise, after Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, and Total Dhamaal.
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