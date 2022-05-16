Dhak Dhak: Taapsee Pannu announces road trip film starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi

Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films has collaborated with Viacom18 Studios to launch its next biggie. Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the film would be a fascinating story of four women and their life-changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world. Riding the mean machine would be actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi, who would be seen playing starkly different characters.

As the production houses announced their film on Monday, Taapsee Pannu shared that as a producer, she aims to make films that are meaningful and entertaining. “We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given. Viacom18 Studios has been a crucial part of my journey in the film industry from Chashme Baddoor, Shabaash Mithu and now to Dhak Dhak. I am sure that this ride will be an enriching one,” the actor said in a statement.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios on his part added, “Dhak Dhak is a heart-warming story of four women undertaking a trip breaking out of their cocoons & discovering themselves through this journey of introspection & adventure. This was the perfect script and resonates well with the DNA of our storytelling.”

Apart from direction, Tarun Dudeja has also been credited as the co-writer along with Parijat Joshi. The film is already under production and will hit cinema halls next year.

On acting front, Taapsee has Shabaash Mithu up for release next, while she’ll also star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Her other releases include Do Baaraa, Blurr and Tadka.