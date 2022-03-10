Dhairya Karwa on his chemistry with Katrina Kaif in new ad: ‘She excels at everything she does’

Dhairya Karwa, who shot to fame with his recent release Gehraiyaan, seems to be working with Bollywood’s best. After sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in the Shakun Batra directorial, Dhairya is now seen with Katrina Kaif in a commercial for a soft drink.

Calling his co-star “inspiring”, he said, “I had a great time shooting with Katrina. She’s humble and really sweet. Inspiring to see someone so driven and hardworking even after all the years of success. She excels at everything she does.”

Dhairya Karwa has previously worked with Katrina’s husband, Vicky Kaushal playing his friend and an army man in the award-winning Uri: The Surgical Strike. He also collaborated with Deepika Padukone’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh in 83, playing the role of Ravi Shastri in the sports drama. Dhairya was also a part of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Made In Heaven.

Speaking about his journey before Gehraiyaan, the Jaipur-born actor told PTI, “Sometimes I feel life has better plans and what is meant for you will come around for you. You can’t sit at home, one has to put in the effort. Opportunities do come but you also need to work towards them. Destiny will play its part but one can’t wait for an opportunity to hit you. One has to keep working hard.”

Gehraiyaan also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Dharwya had made an Instagram Reel with Ananya recreating a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on the 20th anniversary of the Karan Johar film last year.