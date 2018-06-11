Dhadak trailer launch highlights: All eyes on Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Dhadak movie trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak is the Hindi remake of National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat. Dhadak movie trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak is the Hindi remake of National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat.

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is out. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the Hindi remake of National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat is co-produced by Karan Johar and Zee Studios.

Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of late actor Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi. The romantic drama is also Ishaan’s first Bollywood film. He made his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds.

Talking about Dhadak’s plot, director Shashank had said, “The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another setup. It is set in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak releases on July 20.