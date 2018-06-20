Dhadak title track release LIVE UPDATES: You will fall in love with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

The first song of Dhadak, Dhadak Hai Na, is out. Composed by Ajay-Atul and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the Dhadak title track, sung by Ajay and Shreya Ghoshal, features Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.
Talking about the song, music director Ajay said, “When we first heard the narration of Sairat, we knew that it was going to be an epic love story. So, while composing the music of the film that thought remained at the core. Dhadak Hai Na is a completely new composition, but it was made with the same thought of creating something epic. Like Sairat, the music of Dhadak has the quality of being cinematic and dramatic. It’s made on an international soundscape and when listeners hear the theme song, I think they will feel the depth and the scale of composition.”
Dhadak will be released on July 20 this year.
The song is a perfect mix of beautiful lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and melodious vocals by Ajay Gogavale and Shreya Ghoshal. The song transports you to an era of meaningful love ballads. Ishaan pursuing Janhvi makes for the most part of the visuals of this more than three-minute-long song. The innocence of the lovebirds will win you over and you will end up waiting for this love story to unfold on the silver screen soon.
Sharing the song on Twitter, Dhadak producer Karan Johar wrote, "Let the feeling of someone making your heart go #Dhadak take over!❤ #DhadakTitleTrack out now! http://bit.ly/DhadakTitleTrack @apoorvamehta18 @KuttySujay #Janhvi #Ishaan @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_ @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH @ZeeMusicCompany"
Shreya Ghoshal posted on Twitter: "This song is love. Singing this heartfelt melody by the genius duo Ajay-Atul, brilliantly written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, sung along with Ajay ji himself, has been such a special experience! Shashank Khaitaan. Thank you❤"
'Whether you like classical music or modern pop, you will enjoy it equally. People will appreciate the sound and emotion of this love ballad. Dhadak Hai Na is a song that can literally make you fall in love,” remarked Dhadak music director Atul Gogavale.
