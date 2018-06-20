Dhadak title track release LIVE UPDATES: You will fall in love with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Dhadak title track live updates: The Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer will hit screens on July 20, 2018. Dhadak title track live updates: The Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer will hit screens on July 20, 2018.

The first song of Dhadak, Dhadak Hai Na, is out. Composed by Ajay-Atul and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the Dhadak title track, sung by Ajay and Shreya Ghoshal, features Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Talking about the song, music director Ajay said, “When we first heard the narration of Sairat, we knew that it was going to be an epic love story. So, while composing the music of the film that thought remained at the core. Dhadak Hai Na is a completely new composition, but it was made with the same thought of creating something epic. Like Sairat, the music of Dhadak has the quality of being cinematic and dramatic. It’s made on an international soundscape and when listeners hear the theme song, I think they will feel the depth and the scale of composition.”

Dhadak will be released on July 20 this year.