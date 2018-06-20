Dhadak title track release LIVE UPDATES: You will fall in love with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2018 1:03:14 pm
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak Dhadak title track live updates: The Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer will hit screens on July 20, 2018.

The first song of Dhadak, Dhadak Hai Na, is out. Composed by Ajay-Atul and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the Dhadak title track, sung by Ajay and Shreya Ghoshal, features Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Talking about the song, music director Ajay said, “When we first heard the narration of Sairat, we knew that it was going to be an epic love story. So, while composing the music of the film that thought remained at the core. Dhadak Hai Na is a completely new composition, but it was made with the same thought of creating something epic. Like Sairat, the music of Dhadak has the quality of being cinematic and dramatic. It’s made on an international soundscape and when listeners hear the theme song, I think they will feel the depth and the scale of composition.”

Dhadak will be released on July 20 this year.

Dhadak title track live updates: Follow all the latest updates about Dhadak song Dhadak Hai Na, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

13:03 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Our verdict

The song is a perfect mix of beautiful lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and melodious vocals by Ajay Gogavale and Shreya Ghoshal. The song transports you to an era of meaningful love ballads. Ishaan pursuing Janhvi makes for the most part of the visuals of this more than three-minute-long song. The innocence of the lovebirds will win you over and you will end up waiting for this love story to unfold on the silver screen soon.

Also Read: Dhadak title track: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter’s romantic number is a perfect mix of words and music

12:53 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Director Shashank khaitan on Dhadak title track
12:51 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Another Sairat-Dhadak connection

Did you know Dhadak title track singer Ajay Gogavale had sung Sairaat's title track 'Sairaat Zaala Ji'?

12:40 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Karan Johar on Dhadak title track

Sharing the song on Twitter, Dhadak producer Karan Johar wrote, "Let the feeling of someone making your heart go #Dhadak take over!❤ #DhadakTitleTrack out now! http://bit.ly/DhadakTitleTrack @apoorvamehta18 @KuttySujay #Janhvi #Ishaan @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_ @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH @ZeeMusicCompany"

12:36 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Shreya Ghoshal on Dhadak title track

Shreya Ghoshal posted on Twitter: "This song is love. Singing this heartfelt melody by the genius duo Ajay-Atul, brilliantly written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, sung along with Ajay ji himself, has been such a special experience! Shashank Khaitaan. Thank you❤"

12:32 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Listen to the title track of Dhadak

12:31 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Atul Gogavale on Dhadak title track

'Whether you like classical music or modern pop, you will enjoy it equally. People will appreciate the sound and emotion of this love ballad. Dhadak Hai Na is a song that can literally make you fall in love,” remarked Dhadak music director Atul Gogavale.

12:31 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Ajay Gogavale on Dhadak title track

“When we first heard the narration of Sairat, we knew that it was going to be an epic love story. So, while composing the music of the film that thought remained at the core. Dhadak Hai Na is a completely new composition, but it was made with the same thought of creating something epic. Like Sairat, the music of Dhadak has the quality of being cinematic and dramatic. It’s made on an international soundscape and when listeners hear the theme song, I think they will feel the depth and the scale of composition,” Dhadak music director Ajay Gogavale said in a statement.

Dhadak's romantic song titled Dhadak Hai Na is composed by Ajay-Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is sung by Ajay and Shreya Ghoshal.

