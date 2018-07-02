Dhadak, Soorma and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3: Movies to watch out for in July

With Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak, Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma and Sanjay Dutt’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster releasing this July, the month promises a good time at the movies. With Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak, Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma and Sanjay Dutt’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster releasing this July, the month promises a good time at the movies.

After last month’s box office bonanza thanks to releases like Veere Di Wedding, Race 3 and Sanju, it’s time for the new month to take over the reins. July will be an exciting month for movie buffs and Bollywood lovers. From Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak to Sanjay Dutt’s film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, there is a lot to look forward to. Here are a few movies that promise a potentially exciting time for cinephiles.

Fry Day: July 6

On July 6, comedy king Govinda and Fukrey star Varun Sharma will grace the big screen to tickle your funny bone. The movie has been directed by Abhishek Dogra and the film has been produced by Sajid Qureshi. Govinda was last seen in the Ganesh Acharya film Hey Bro, where he had made a special appearance. Whereas Varun was last seen in Fukrey Returns as the lovable Chucha.

Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle: July 12

In Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, a host of familiar television personalities will be seen attempting to make the audience laugh out loud. From Sunil Pal to Krushna Abhishek, the movie will also see Rajneish Duggal, Rahul Dev and Nazia Hussain in action. The film has been directed by Vinod Tiwari.

Soorma: July 13

However, the main action will begin from July 13 with Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu’s Soorma, which is based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film has been directed by Shaad Ali and also stars Angad Bedi in a pivotal role. The trailer of the film has received much love from the viewers. Now only time will tell if the movie will get as much appreciation as the promo.

Dhadak: July 20

Perhaps the most anticipated release of the month, Karan Johar’s Dhadak stars newbies Janhvi Kapor and Ishan Khatter in the lead. The movie is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which had received rave reviews and accolades for its storytelling and performances. Dhadak has created quite the buzz ahead of its release, but will it be able to repeat Sairat’s success? Only time will tell. The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Badrinath ki Dulhania.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster: July 27

After releasing his biopic Sanju, the bad boy of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt will once again grace the big screen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The movie stars Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangada Singh and Mahie Gill in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has grabbed quite a few eyeballs thanks to the return of Dutt and its bold sequences.

